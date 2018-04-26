Do you knit or crochet? If so a local group is looking for you!

CARROLLTON – Do you like to knit or crochet?

If so, join the Yarnians at the Carroll County District Library. Hosted by Melanie Walters, the group offers a place to socialize and maybe, learn something new. The group meets the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon in the library.

Members of the Yarnians are working on the “Red Scarf Project” through the Foster Care to Success (FC2S) program. The red scarves are sent to foster children who have aged out of the program and are going to college. Anyone wishing to assist with the project is welcome to attend the session or bring their own project to work on. New members are welcome.

Foster Care to Success is over 30 years old and is the largest provider of college funding and support services for foster youth in the nation.

FC2S sends care packages to college and training program students who have experienced foster care. Every year, they rely on red scarves to fill Valentine’s Day care packages mailed to its students. FC2S began mailing its students Valentine’s Day care packages in 2005, and, in the first seven years, delivered over 20,000 red scarves to foster youth in colleges and training programs across the country.

Whether a beginner, an expert or somewhere in between, those who knit and/or crochet can send warmth and encouragement to a student from foster care. The handmade red scarves in the Valentine’s Day care packages become treasured keepsakes students wear for years.

Scarves are accepted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 annually. Due to limited storage space, they ask scarves only be sent during that time period. Scarves should be approximately 60 inches long and 5 to 8 inches wide. All scarves must be in a shade of red or in similar tones or designs, such as burgundy, cherry, russet, red stripes with other colors, or multicolor hues including red. Scarves should be unisex collegiate drape and tie easily and be soft. Fringes are option. Additional scarf guidelines can be found by visiting: www.fc2success.org/how-you-can-help/red-scarf-project/.