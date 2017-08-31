Knotts scores Warriors’ lone goal in 3-1 loss

The New Philadelphia girls soccer team outshot Carrollton 16-1 in defeating the Lady Warriors 3-1 last week.

Sydney Gray recorded nine saves for the Lady Warriors. Riley Knotts had the Warriors only shot on goal.

For the Quakers, Paige Kaiser scored a pair of goals and Kate McEwen a single goal.

Carrollton was scheduled to travel to Salem Wednesday for a Northeastern Buckeye Conference game and will visit Sandy Valley Saturday for a non-league contest.