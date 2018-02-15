Know a life saver? Nominate them for an award

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – Carroll County commissioners are seeking nominations for life saving actions during the last year by emergency personnel.

Nominees may be submitted under one of three categories: gallantry, life saving and accommodation.

The awards program was implemented in March 2016 by county commissioners.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 20 by 4 p.m. The selection committee will meet Feb. 23.

“We hope to be able to make an announcement on March 1,” said Commissioner Bob Wirkner.

Wirkner said awards are chosen from the nominations made by the public or law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services or other emergency departments.

Names should be submitted to the commissioners office.