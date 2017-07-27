Kristen Carpenter, Alexis Smith earn top Jr. Fair cowgirl titles

July 27, 2017   News

Members of the 2017 Junior and Senior Cowgirl court are shown above. They are (from left): Kristen Carpenter, junior cowgirl; Sydney Sibila, junior runner-up; Alexis Smith, senior cowgirl; and Olivia Wagner, senior runner-up.

Alexis Smith and Kristen Carpenter were named Senior and Junior Cowgirl during a ceremony held Tuesday of the Carroll County Fair.

Olivia Wagner was the senior runner-up and Sydney Sibila, junior runner-up.

Smith, 16, is the daughter of Paul and Buffy Smith of Malvern. She is member of Pioneer Saddle Club and attends Malvern High School.

Wagner, 14, is the daughter of Brigid and Darren Wagner of Waynesburg. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club.

Carpenter, 12, is the daughter of Rebecca and Matthew Carpenter of Carrollton. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club and attends Carrollton Schools.

Sibila, 12, is the daughter of Sabrina Funk and Rick Sibila of Dellroy. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club and attends Carrollton Schools.

There were no candidates for the junior or senior cowboy contest.

