Kristen Carpenter, Alexis Smith earn top Jr. Fair cowgirl titles

Alexis Smith and Kristen Carpenter were named Senior and Junior Cowgirl during a ceremony held Tuesday of the Carroll County Fair.

Olivia Wagner was the senior runner-up and Sydney Sibila, junior runner-up.

Smith, 16, is the daughter of Paul and Buffy Smith of Malvern. She is member of Pioneer Saddle Club and attends Malvern High School.

Wagner, 14, is the daughter of Brigid and Darren Wagner of Waynesburg. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club.

Carpenter, 12, is the daughter of Rebecca and Matthew Carpenter of Carrollton. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club and attends Carrollton Schools.

Sibila, 12, is the daughter of Sabrina Funk and Rick Sibila of Dellroy. She is a member of Freedom Riders 4-H Club and attends Carrollton Schools.

There were no candidates for the junior or senior cowboy contest.