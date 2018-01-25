Lady bowlers roll; Bright sets record
The Carrollton Lady Warriors bowling team remained undefeated in the Stark County High School Bowling Conference with two big wins last week to bring their league record to 7-0 and 9-2 overall.
They opened with a 2,463-1,899 win over Canton South last Wednesday at the Strike Zone Bowling Alley.
High for the Warriors was Rachel Bright with a 435. She was followed by Cailyn Bright with a 404. Kira Anderson rolled a 385, Mallory Fox next with a 382 and Rickee Stidom a 348.
Carrollton also won the “Baker” 508-418.
Olivia Daniels rolled a 389 to lead Canton South.
Next up was a 2,697-2,155 win over Dover Friday at the Wabash Lanes.
Rachel Bright rolled a 467 for the Warriors, which was a new school record. Bright set the previous record of 256 in November 2017.
Cailyn Bright finished right behind Rachel with a 446. Stidom bowled a 386, Anderson a 332 and Fox a 321.
Carrollton won the “Baker” 745-635.
In the junior varsity match against Canton South at the Strike Zone, the Warriors downed the Wildcats 1,779-1,204.
Mehgan Harsh led the Warriors with a 326.