Lady Cards win district title; advance to regionals

CADIZ – The Sandy Valley Lady Cardinals advanced to the regional softball tournament with a 4-1 win over Richmond Edison last Thursday at Harrison Central High School in the Division III championship game.

Ari Ott led the way with a two-run home run and Makayla Loveless added a two-run double to pace the Cardinals who improved to 24-3 on the year.

Sandy Valley scored all of their runs in the fifth inning.

Meg Ott added three singles and Kayla Campbell a pair of its for Sandy.

Loveless got the win on the mound. She gave up just the one run, while scattering eight hits and striking out eight.

The Cardinals were scheduled to face Williamsport Westfall this Thursday at 5 p.m. in a regional semi final game at Lancaster.