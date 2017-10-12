Lady golfers qualify for district tourney

The Carrollton girls golf team finished one stroke behind Dover in the Division I girls golf sectional at Eagle Sticks last week and qualified for the district meet.

Dover won the team title with a 349, followed by Carrollton with a 350, New Philadelphia finished third with a 356. The top three teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to district competition, which was scheduled back at Eagles Sticks Oct. 9.

Emily Kean and Erin Shockey both shot an 86 to lead Carrollton. Grace Bartlow had an 87 and Abby Shockey a 91 for the Warriors.