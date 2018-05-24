Lady Hornets claim Division III district title

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Malvern is sending several athletes to the Division III regional track meet this weekend atMassillon.

The Lady Hornets claimed the district title last weekend at St. Clairsville with 97 points in an 18-team field.

This was our best meet of the season. The girls have worked hard to get to this point and it paid off! Kelsi Hulit and Zoe Moser continue to show why they are two of the best track athletes in the state. Jasmine Goldsworthy and Lauren Foster continue to excel and are both regional qualifiers and our distance specialists both had personal bests and will be going to the regional meet,” said Coach Jeremy Maher. “Even though our 4×4 ended 5th we couldn’t be prouder of them. Those girls won the district championship for us at the end. It was a total team effort!”

Earning district titles were Hulit in the shot put (38’7”) and discus (134’10”) and Moser in the 100-meter dash (12.17) and 200 (25.70).

Second place qualifiers include Laura Rodgers in the 1600 meter run (5:52.86); 4×100 relay team of Jasmine Goldsworthy, Kelsi Hulit, Lauren Foster, Zoe Moser (51.46); and Lauren Foster, long jump (15’5”).

Paige Peshina placed third in the 1600 (5:54.52) to qualify for regionals.

BOYS RESULTS

On the boys side, Jake Moser placed third in the 400 (52.16) and Adam Moser was third in the long jump (19’6”) to qualify. Adam Moser also qualified in the 100 with a fourth place finish (11.92).

As a team, the Hornet boys placed 13th with 20 points in the 18-team field.