Lady Lions claim Division II district championship

WEST HOLMES – Minerva won the girls title and qualified several athletes to the Division II regional meet this weekend at Muskingum College.

The Lady Lions tallied 123 points to win the 12-team event. Sandy Valley placed seventh with 39 points.

The Lions crowned one champion, the 4×400 relay team comprised of Sarah Carver, Skylar Trussell, Ava Burman and Amanda Kukunis. They finished in a time of 4:09.48.

Finishing second, and qualifying, were the 4×800 relay team of Mackenzie Scott, Burman, Carver and Nelle Yankovich, 4×200 relay team of Burman, Trussell, Markins and Julie White, and the 4×100 relay team of Idresia Leavell, Trussell, White and Markins, Markins in the 100, Kukunis in the 200 and 400, Carver in the 800 and Scott in the 3200.

Yankovich finished third in the 1600 to advance. Placing fourth and moving on were Markins in the 200, Shelby Wheeler in the high jump, Natalie Crum in the shot put and Renee Hartong in the discus.

Sandy Valley results

Halie Sciury won the long jump and qualified for Sandy Valley.

Boys results

On the boys side, Minerva placed seventh with 50 points.

Those qualifying for the regional meet and their placing include Kyle Hudson (second), 110 hurdles; Nick Bledsoe (fourth), 1600 and 3200; and Garrison Markins (fourth) long jump.