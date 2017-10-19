Lady soccer team picks up sectional win

The Carrollton girls soccer team advanced to the sectional final with a 2-1 win over East Liverpool Oct. 16.

Riley Knotts scored both goals for the Warriors. Diana Luyster was credited with an assist. Gray had six saves in the goal.

The Warriors were to travel to Beaver Local for the sectional final game Oct. 18.

Last week, the Warriors tied Minerva 3-3 in their final league contest of the season.

Layna Pasiuk, Addison Irwin and Knotts scored goals for the Warriors. The team ended the league season with a 1-4-2 record.

On Saturday, the Warriors fell 3-0 to Fairless in the regular season finale. The team concluded the regular season with a 3-9-3 record.