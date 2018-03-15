Lady Warrior bowlers finish 14th at state tournament

COLUMBUS – The Carrollton High School girls bowling team placed 14th out of 16 teams at last Saturday’s Division I state bowling tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus.

The Lady Warriors finished with a team score of 3,030.

Freshman Cailyn Bright led the Warriors with a three game score of 506 to place 65th. She was followed by senior Rachel Bright in 67th place with a score of 504, junior Mallory Fox was 69th with a score of 497, junior Rickee Stidom placed 74th with a score of 483, senior Kira Anderson 85th with a score of 308 and sophomore Meghan Harsh 95th with a score of 184.

Gahanna Lincoln won the team championship with a score of 3,389, while Troy was second with a score of 3,377 and Kettering Fairmont third with a score of 3,339.

The Warriors ended the season tied with Minerva for the championship of the Northeastern Buckeye Confernece (NBC) and won the Stark County Bowling Conference American Division.