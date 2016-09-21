Lady Warriors earn first league wins

The Carrollton Lady Warriors volleyball team headed into action last week seeking their first win in Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) play. The team picked up that elusive win, and notched a second mark in the win column.

Both victories came on the Warriors’ home court when they defeated Canton South and cross-county rival Minerva.

The Lady Warriors won three straight sets to defeat the Canton South Wildcats: 25-16, 25-10 and 25-12, Sept. 13.

Carrollton junior Rachel Bright led the Lady Warriors with 16 digs and 15 points while serving, including five aces.

Sophomore Sadie Green was able to record 25 assists for the Lady Warriors. Jaci Pridemore recorded 10 kills, one solo block and one assist for Carrollton.

Against Minerva Sept. 15, the Lady Warriors found themselves down 1-0 in the match after a back-and-forth opening set going in Minerva’s favor 26-24.

The Lady Warriors started strong out of the gates in the second set, cruising to a 25-21 win to tie the match at 1-1.

It was Minerva’s turn to make a case in the third set, winning 25-20 and taking a lead in the match again, 2-1.

With determination, the Lady Warriors, opened the fourth set on a 6-0 run. Carrollton went on to win the fourth set 25-21 and won the tiebreaking set 15-8.

Bright recorded 17 points and eight aces while serving for Carrollton. Green tallied 40 assists in the five-set match.

Mikayla Poole recorded 26 digs on defense and killed the ball 13 times.

Pridemore used her 6’ 3” figure to defend the net, blocking the ball five times and assisting on three scores.

The Lady Warriors hosted a quad meet Sept. 17.

Carrollton was able to notch a win over Copley, but fell to Northwest and Lakeview.

Copley won the first set against Carrollton 25-22, but the Warriors were able to win a pair of back-to-back sets, 25-19 and 26-24 to take the match.

Bright led the Lady Warriors with 12 points while serving, she also recorded 16 digs in the match.

Poole tallied nine kills while Pridemore recorded one solo block and two assists.

Green had 24 assists the Lady Warriors.

Northwest went on to defeat the Lady Warriors in two sets, 25-18 and 25-20.

Poole led Carrollton with 11 points, including one ace.

Against Lakeview, the Lady Warriors were dominated in the opening match 25-14 but evened the match a 1-1 with a 28-26 win in the second set.

Lakeview started the final set strong winning 25-10

The Warriors drop to 5-8 overall on the season.

Carrollton will host the Marlington Dukes Sept. 22, match time is scheduled for 6 p.m.