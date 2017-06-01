Lady Warriors season comes to an end in regional semi-final contest

By Bob Evans

FPS Correspondent

PICKERINGTON – The unbelievable tournament run by the Carrollton Lady Warriors came to an end last Wednesday afternoon in the Division II regional semifinal on a cool, overcast day at Pickerington Central High School.

All it took was one swing of the bat.

Maysville senior shortstop, Kaylie Farmer, crushed a two-run home run over the left centerfield fence to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Warriors.

Junior Hallie Bennett hit a single ahead of Farmer’s blast. Farmer, the lone senior on the Panther roster, not only had the game-winning hit, but also made the game saving play at shortstop to halt a Warrior threat.

The Warriors end their season at 15-11. It was the teams first regional appearance since they went back-to-back in 1993-94.

Carrollton got one run back in the top of the fourth inning. Senior pitcher Shelbee Stidom singled and scored on an RBI single to left field by senior first baseman Brenna Campbell.

It wasn’t like the Warriors didn’t have plenty of chances to get runs across the plate as they left eight runners on base – including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning.

The Warriors out-hit the Panthers 8-4.

Rickee Stidom, Shelbee Stidom and Campbell each had two hits for the Warriors.

Maysville junior pitcher, Madeline Foster, scattered eight hits, striking out nine and walking zero.

Shelbee Stidom was in the circle for the Warriors and kept the Panthers in check for most of the game except for the one pitch. In going the distance, she gave up two runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking just one.

Coach Tim Albrecht was proud of his team’s performance and the improvements they have made over the last three years.

“In my three years tenure as the head coach, the softball program has gone further each year in the tournament. In the first year, the girls lost in the Sectional final game. In the second year, the girls won the Sectional Finals and lost in the District Semi-Finals. This season, the girls won Sectional and Districts finals and lost a tough game to Maysville in the Regional semi-final game 2-1. Now, it is time for our underclassmen to work hard during summer travel ball and winter indoor leagues to prepare for the next upcoming 2018 season!”

Albrecht said the team’s success would not be possible without the dedication of the girls and coaches.

“I am thankful for the dedication and hard work this year of the girls, as well as that from my coaching staff (Kelly Stoneman, Richard Amos, Ron Hepner and Alexander Atkinson), and I can’t forget Jeff Kirkpatrick, who takes care of our field,” he said. He also expressed appreciation to the athletic staff, high school principal and assistant principal, administration and board of education for their support of the program.

In the Division II regional semifinal at Firestone Stadium in Akron, Carrollton’s Northeastern Buckeye Conference rival, the Marlington Lady Dukes, fell to Akron Hoban 6-5 to end their season.