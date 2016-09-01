Larry Mesler, 60 of Carrollton, passed away Aug. 29, 2016, surrounded by his family. Born Feb. 6, 1956, in Steubenville, he was the son of Jerome and Ethel Payne Mesler of Mechanicstown.

He was a member of Pine Grove Methodist Church and a social member of the Carrollton VFW. He worked for many years at Gradall in New Philadelphia where he had many wonderful friends. Larry enjoyed hunting and being with his family and all his buddies, especially his brother-in-law, Terry Irwin, and his best friend, Eric Cross of North Carolina.

He is survived by his daughter, who he was so proud of, Columbiana County Recorder Theresa (Charlie) Bosel, and granddaughter, Hannah, of Lisbon; son, Michael Freedman and his five children of Stow, MA; a brother, Tom (Margaret) Mesler of Carrollton; two sisters, Linda Mesler Irwin (Terry) of Port Orange, FL, and Carolyn Sutton of Mulberry FL; his mother, Ethel (Marty) O’Brien of Holly Hill, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome; and grandparents, George and Irma Robertson of South Daytona, FL, formerly of Steubenville, and Howard and Frances Mesler of Irondale.

Although there will be no services, Larry’s daughter will be contacting friends and family for a celebration of his life in the near future. After cremation, Larry’s ashes will be scattered at Brush Creek where he loved to hunt.

The family sends special thanks to the wonderful staff at Great Lakes Hospice-Lynette, Trish, Vicki, Stephany and Jane and Marie Mesler for taking such great care of him in his final days. Many thanks to the never ending line of friends who came daily to show their love and support and brought his favorite meals which made him so very happy.