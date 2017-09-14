Late safety lifts Cambridge to win over Warriors

By Carol McIntire

The ability to turn Cambridge mistakes into points kept Carrollton in the football game Friday at Franklin Stadium, but ultimately, it was a mistake of their own that cost them the victory.

Warrior Teagin Mohn picked up a Cooper Kerns fumble on the Carrollton 3-yard line and ran it back 97 yards for a touchdown with just over a minute remaining in the first half. The kick by Rigo Viveros was good to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 14-13.

Midway through the third quarter, Parker Crim picked off a Cody Moore pass and retuned it 38 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 21-13 lead.

With 1:10 remaining in the final quarter and the game tied at 21, Carrollton was forced to punt from deep in their own territory. An errant snap sailed over the head of punter Trevor Boggess, who scrambled to recover the ball and run it out of the end zone. An alert Bobcat defense, looking for its second blocked punt of the night, tackled Boggess in the end zone for the 2-point safety and a 23-21 win.

“Our defense kept us in the ball game,” said Carrollton Coach Phil Mauro, who once again had to make more adjustments due to injuries.

Starting linebacker Brandon Bolanz had his appendix taken out earlier in the week and Conner Clark, the Warriors’ starting quarterback, was moved to linebacker.

“Conner played quarterback and linebacker the first half, which was a heavy load. We thought we would be stronger with Conner at linebacker, so we moved Parker, who plays safety, to quarterback,” explained Mauro. “Parker has taken reps at quarterback the entire season.”

Offensively, the Warriors had trouble moving the ball and penalties were costly.

Crim completed two of his 11 pass attempts for 24 yards and Clark connected on two of six attempts for 2 yards. Crim led the rushing effort with 96 yards, 58 of which came on a 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Cambridge had 384 yards of offense, 215 in the air and 169 on the ground, led by Kerns with 132 yards rushing. He also threw for 61 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cambridge got on the board early in the second quarter when Kerns ran for a 14-yard score. The kick by Hannon was good. The Bobcats added a second score with just over five minutes left in the half when Kerns connected with Jordan Yerian in the end zone. Carrollton blocked the extra point kick.

Carrollton answered the score less than a minute later with Crim’s 58-yard touchdown run.

On their next possession, the Bobcats drove to the Carrollton 6-yard line in seven plays before Mohn picked up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

The Warriors enjoyed a 14-13 lead at intermission. Crim’s interception and touchdown increased the lead to 21-13, which was short-lived.

Three minutes later, Mason Long scored from one yard out and Moore completed a pass to Connor Leppia for the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 21-21.

Defenisvely for the Warriors, Bryce Carte hadsix solo tackles, eight assists and one tackle-for-loss (TFL). Clarke had six solo tackles, five assists and two TFL. Crim had six solo tackles, one assist, one TFL and two interceptions.

Offensively, Chase Flanagan picked up 49 yards on 17 carries and Mohn carried the ball once for 26 yards.

“Offensively we weren’t very proficient,” said Mauro. “We need to throw the more more efficiently and cut down on penalties. We had two big penalties for holding that hurt us. When we do execute, we need to quit shooting ourselves in the foot.”

The Warriors were flagged five times for a total of 40 yards. Cambridge was penalized seven times for 60 yards.

The Warriors return to Community Stadium Sept. 15 for the Northeastern Buckeye Conference opener against Salem at 7 p.m.

“We’re excited to be back home and to open league play,” said Mauro. “We will see who we get back this week. We have four seniors out and hope to have at least some of them back for the league opener.”