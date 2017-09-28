Late touchdowns lift Marlington over Carrollton

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Marlington avenged a one-point loss to Louisville Sept. 15 with a one-point victory over Carrollton one week later at Community Field.

Carrollton led nearly the entire game, but saw the lead vanish in the final four minutes of the game and fell 20-19 to the Dukes.

The Warriors held a 19-7 lead with 6:48 remaining in the game after Jose Diaz scored on a 10-yard run and the extra point kick by Rigo Viveros sailed through the uprights.

On the ensuing drive, the false start penalty and a sack by the Carrollton defense put the Dukes in a fourth-and-long situation. A fourth down play was aided by a roughing the passer call on the Carrollton defense and moved the ball to the Warrior 28 yard line. Three plays later, Nolan Domer scored from 13 yards out. Colton Wade added the extra point and the Carrollton lead was cut to 19-14 with 3:44 left in the game.

Ryan Walker fielded the kick off and slid down at the Carrollton 23 yard line.

Senior running back Chase Flanagan, who took over the quarterback duties when Parker Crim sustained a quad injury early in the third period, gained one yard on a first down run. Walker picked up six yards on a second down attempt to bring up a third-and-3 situation. Diaz fumbled the ball on the third down carry. Storm Carson fell on the loose ball and the Warriors retained possession, but were deep in their own territory at the 8-yard line.

Trevor Boggess’ punt from the Carrollton end zone rolled dead on the Marlington 46-yard line with 2:47 remaining in the game.

A penalty for a late hit on the Warriors aided the Duke’s first down carry and moved the ball to the Warrior 32-yard line. Teagin Mohn tackled Marlington running back Drew Anderson in the backfield for a 4-yard loss with 2:02 left on the clock and the Carrollton crowd erupted in applause.

Domer silenced the crowd with a run to the Carrollton 18-yard line to give the Dukes a new set of downs.

The Carrollton defense held the Dukes to seven yards on three attempts and set up a fourth-and three with 49 seconds left in the game.

In a last ditch effort, Marlington quarterback CJ Greiner dropped back into the pocket and found Blaine Himmelheber open in the middle of the defense for a touchdown and a one-point lead.

The Warriors got the ball back with 49 seconds, but two incomplete passes and a run for no gain set up a fourth-and-long situation.

Marlington sealed the victory when Flanagan was sacked on fourth down.

“That was a tough one to lose,” said Coach Phil Mauro. “We gave up a 19-7 lead in a matter of a few minutes.”

He said his team gave a great effort on the field, but once again, key penalties hurt the team.

“Penalties put us in the bind a couple times,” he said. “We had some really big personal foul penalties.”

The Warriors were penalized nine times for 100 yards. Marlington was flagged 10 times for 82 yards.

Carrollton drew first blood when Crim scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter. Viveros’ kick hit the cross bar on the goal post and bounced into the arms of a Marlington player. Crim’s touchdown was set up by an interception by Connor Clark returned to the 8-yd. line.

The Warriors added a touchdown early in the third period when the offensive line pushed Flanagan across the goal line. The Warriors went for two, but Flanagan was stopped short of the goal line.

Mauro had praise for Diaz, who returned to the team after missing three games with an arm injury.

“It was big to get Jose back,” said Mauro. “He played a good game.”

Crim’s status was uncertain as of Saturday. “He sustained a quad injury last week against Salem, but was able to go Friday,” said Mauro. He took a helmet to the leg which aggravated the injury.

Crim’s back-up, Clark , a sophomore who started at quarterback the first two games for the Warriors, had an issue with his wrist earlier in the week.

Mauro opted to leave Clark play defense and Flanagan took over the quarterback duties.

“Connor plays defense full time and he’s very effective there, so we opted to leave him there and have Chase take over at quarterback,” Mauro said.

Crim completed three of six passes for 6 yards before leaving the game and Flanagan completed one of five passes for five yards.

Grenier completed 13 of 24 passes for 118 yards.

The Marlington backfield rushed for 116 yards, led by Domer with 48 yards on 10 carries.

Carrollton rushed for 130 yards, led by Ryan Walker with 40 yards on eight attempts. Crim had 39 yards on seven carries.

Defensively, the Warriors had four sacks for -13 yards. Teagin Mohn led the defensive effort with eight tackles, six of them solo, four assists and one tackle for a loss. Bryce Carte had 6.5 tackles, five of them solo, three assists, one sack and one tackle for loss.

The Warriors travel to West Branch Friday for a league game with the green and white Warriors.

Mauro said his team must be prepared as West Branch has the ability to score a lot of points.

“They put a lot of points on the board; over 30 a couple times in losses this season,” he said. They had a big win last week so we must be ready.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.