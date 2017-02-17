Lauren G. “Larry” Lloyd, 70, of Dover, passed away Monday, Feb.13, 2017, in Community Hospice’s Truman House at New Philadelphia.

Born June 2, 1946, in West Bend, WI, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Althea Lloyd, née Kittel.

Larry moved with his family as a young man to Leesville and very much enjoyed working with the cows on his family’s farm. He graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1964, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University. Larry then served honorably with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of captain. Much of his service time was in Utapao, Thailand. Following his discharge, Larry was employed by the Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District, retiring as a superintendent after 26 years.

He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dover, where he served as treasurer and on various boards, but he felt his true calling at the church was as a lay reader and deacon. Larry belonged to Dover Masonic Lodge No. 59 and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 222 of New Philadelphia, as well as Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton. Additionally, he belonged to the Carroll County Farm Bureau and several professional organizations.

Larry was interested in genealogy and was researching his ancestry on the Internet. Any project he undertook was meticulously examined before its start and he made sure every detail was in place. He kept abreast of local and national news, but also took time to read the comics daily in the newspaper. Larry also enjoyed sports, and was a fan of all Ohio teams.

Survivors include his loving wife and best friend, Andrea Kay Lloyd, née Shanabrook, whom he married June 18, 2005; his daughter, Elizabeth (Dennis) Klingensmith of Cuyahoga Falls; his grandchildren, Daniel, Greta, Clara, Peter and Joel Klingensmith; his brothers, Samuel (Karen) Lloyd of Bolivar and William (companion, Peggy Mender) Lloyd of Leesville; his sisters-in-law, Laurie Lloyd of Leesville and Beth Shanabrook of Tiffin; his step-sisters, Ina (Wayne) Armstrong of St. Albans, WV, and Betsy (Steve) Schershel of Muncie, IN; his step-brother, Frank (companion, Willy Sprenger) of Mount Tremblant, Quebec, Canada; his aunt; his uncle; nieces and nephews; cousins; and numerous friends and colleagues.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Thomas Lloyd; and his brother-in-law, Larry Shanabrook.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Donald L. Rice Jr. and Dr. William C. Haggis officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. Burial will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in Leesville Cemetery where the Carroll County Combined Veterans Group will conduct military rites. Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, Feb. 17 from 5 – 8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday. Masonic services will be held Friday at 7:45 p.m. in the funeral home. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Larry, please visit the Obituaries and Flowers link at www.tolandherzig.com.

The family would like to acknowledge Hennis Care Centre, Hospice’s Truman House, Interim Health Care, Dover Fire Department and E.M.S. and Smith Ambulance for all of their care and kindness – Thank You So Very Much.

The family suggests contributions in Larry’s memory be made Community Hospice Veterans Memorial Project, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.