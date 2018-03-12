LaVerne Bechtel Hutto, 95

LaVerne Bechtel Hutto passed away March 10, 2018, in Alliance Community Care Center at the age of 95.

A resident of Copeland Oaks, LaVerne is preceded in death by her first husband, Carl H. Bechtel and her sister, Anna Miller.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Eugene Hutto, and her three children, Carol Bechtel Smith of East Canton, Joyce Bechtel Clark (Tom) of Huntsville, AL, and David Bechtel of Indianapolis, IN; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

LaVerne graduated as an LPN from Timken Mercy School of Nursing in 1967 and retired from Molly Stark Hospital. She was active in the Republican Party in Stark and Carroll counties for 60 years. A member of Christ Community Church in Dellroy, LaVerne served on the Board of Elders for many years. She was a member of Carroll Chapter 135 of Eastern Star and served as worthy matron in 1984.

A memorial service will be held March 17 at 2 p.m. in the East Canton Church of God, 201 E. Nassau Street, East Canton. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.

Sanders Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.