Murder investigation underway in Minerva

Law enforcement officials remain on the scene of a shooting in Minerva at this hour.

Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller told The Free Press Standard they received a call at 5:48 p.m. this evening of “shots fired” at 323 Valley St., Minerva (Carroll County).

When officers arrived they found a man leaving the residence with a gun in his pocket. Chief Miller said officers secured the man.

“Through the investigation, they found one male subject shot: deceased in the home,” said Miller. “The suspect and victim know each other. The victim is the live-in boyfriend of the suspect’s daughter.”

He said the shooting was probably domestic related issues and officers had been to the residence before for domestic-related issues between the daughter, her boyfriend and the father’s family.

The suspect is being held in the Carroll County Jail. Charges are expected to be filed Thursday morning.

The Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation was processing the scene and Carroll County Coroner Mandal Haas was on the scene.