Law enforcement investigating SR 542 crash

MAGNOLIA – County law enforcement officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a 92-year-old Magnolia man.

Sheriff Dale Williams said his department received a call July 31 at 5:18 p.m. concerning a wreck just south of Magnolia on SR 542.

“A Ford hatchback was being driven north on SR 542 from Dellroy toward Magnolia,” Williams explained. “The vehicle hit the gate on the flood levy and caught fire.”

Williams said four individuals pulled Eugene R. Girard of Imperial Rd., Magnolia, from the burning vehicle.

Carroll County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas pronounced Girard dead at the scene. His body was transported to the Stark County Morgue for an autopsy to determine if he died before the crash due to a medical condition, or if he died as a result of the crash, according to Williams.

Quad Ambulance and Magnolia Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.