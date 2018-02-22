Learn to make cheese, butter, more at dairy workshop

Interested in a small scale dairy workshop for beginners?

Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), OSU Extension and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Carroll County will hold a Backyard Homesteading Workshop March 8 at 6 p.m. in the Carroll County Friendship Center, located on the Carroll County Fairgrounds on Kensington Rd.

Topics include: Getting Started with Dairy Goats, Raising a Family Dairy Cow and Dairy Products: Making Cheese, Butter and More!

The workshop is free. Registration is appreciated at 330-627-9852.