Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28177-2

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLCPlaintiff

-vs-GERALD L. WILLIAMSON, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 568 12TH ST. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10-0001596.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $84,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

SHAPIRO, VAN ESS, PHILLIPS & BARRAGATE, LLP

513-396-8100

Attorney

SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28660

NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN F. EDMOND, JR.,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 2160 BRENNER RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

34-0000622.000, 34-0000636.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $81,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

KEITH D. WEINER & ASSOCIATES CO., LPA

Attorney

SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28111-3

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

DIANE M. SHAFFER NKA DIANE M. HENDERSON,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an PLURIES Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 4138 APOLLO RD. SE, AMSTERDAM, OH 43903

17-0000304.001, 17-0000305.001, 17-0000305.003

*Said Premises Appraised at $90,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JOHN D. CLUNK

330-436-0300

Attorney

SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28646

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN BRUNNER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1238 CLOVER ST. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000260.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

330-541-3100

Attorney

SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28517-2

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JESSE L. JONES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an ALIAS Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 10425 BRIAR ROAD NW, MINERAL CITY, OH 44656

31-0000299.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $63,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

FELTY & LEMBRIGHT CO. LPA

216-588-1500

Attorney

SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28627

KEYBANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES M. LOWE, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,

on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 4219 RUBY RD. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0004571.013

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANDLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

BID NOTICE

The Washington Township Trustees are accepting bids for the replacement of a roof on the township garage building. The bid must include the price to remove existing material, repair any damage, and apply new metal material. To schedule an appointment for an on-site inspection of the roof, please call 330-627-7516 or 330-738-3306. All bids must be sealed and clearly marked “roofing bid” on the outside of the envelope. All bids will be opened at the May 16th township meeting at 7:30 p.m. at 3097 Cobbler Rd., Carrollton, Ohio. The Washington Township Trustees reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington Township Trustees

Connie Days, Fiscal Officer

