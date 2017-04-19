Legal Notices
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #15CVE28177-2
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLCPlaintiff
-vs-GERALD L. WILLIAMSON, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 568 12TH ST. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
10-0001596.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $84,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
SHAPIRO, VAN ESS, PHILLIPS & BARRAGATE, LLP
513-396-8100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.
SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28660
NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
JOHN F. EDMOND, JR.,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o'clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 2160 BRENNER RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
34-0000622.000, 34-0000636.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $81,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
KEITH D. WEINER & ASSOCIATES CO., LPA
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.
SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #15CVE28111-3
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
DIANE M. SHAFFER NKA DIANE M. HENDERSON,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an PLURIES Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o'clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 4138 APOLLO RD. SE, AMSTERDAM, OH 43903
17-0000304.001, 17-0000305.001, 17-0000305.003
*Said Premises Appraised at $90,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
JOHN D. CLUNK
330-436-0300
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.
SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28646
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
JOHN BRUNNER, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o'clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 1238 CLOVER ST. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657
04-0000260.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS
330-541-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.
SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28517-2
U.S. BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
JESSE L. JONES, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an ALIAS Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o'clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 10425 BRIAR ROAD NW, MINERAL CITY, OH 44656
31-0000299.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $63,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
FELTY & LEMBRIGHT CO. LPA
216-588-1500
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.
SHERIFF'S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28627
KEYBANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
JAMES M. LOWE, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County,
on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o'clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 4219 RUBY RD. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
15-0004571.013
*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
MANDLEY DEAS KOCHALSI
614-222-4921
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.
BID NOTICE
The Washington Township Trustees are accepting bids for the replacement of a roof on the township garage building. The bid must include the price to remove existing material, repair any damage, and apply new metal material. To schedule an appointment for an on-site inspection of the roof, please call 330-627-7516 or 330-738-3306. All bids must be sealed and clearly marked “roofing bid” on the outside of the envelope. All bids will be opened at the May 16th township meeting at 7:30 p.m. at 3097 Cobbler Rd., Carrollton, Ohio. The Washington Township Trustees reserve the right to reject any or all bids.
Washington Township Trustees
Connie Days, Fiscal Officer
Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.