Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28177-2

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

GERALD L. WILLIAMSON, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 16th day of MAY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of MAY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 568 12TH ST. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10-0001596.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $84,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

SHAPIRO, VAN ESS, PHILLIPS & BARRAGATE, LLP

513-396-8100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28660

NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN F. EDMOND, JR.,

ET AL

Defendant

*Said Premises Located at: 2160 BRENNER RD. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

34-0000622.000, 34-0000636.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $81,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

KEITH D. WEINER & ASSOCIATES CO., LPA

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28111-3

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

DIANE M. SHAFFER NKA DIANE M. HENDERSON,

ET AL

Defendant

*Said Premises Located at: 4138 APOLLO RD. SE, AMSTERDAM, OH 43903

17-0000304.001, 17-0000305.001, 17-0000305.003

*Said Premises Appraised at $90,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

JOHN D. CLUNK

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28646

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN BRUNNER, ET AL

Defendant

*Said Premises Located at: 1238 CLOVER ST. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000260.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

330-541-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28517-2

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JESSE L. JONES, ET AL

Defendant

*Said Premises Located at: 10425 BRIAR ROAD NW, MINERAL CITY, OH 44656

31-0000299.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $63,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

FELTY & LEMBRIGHT CO. LPA

216-588-1500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28627

KEYBANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES M. LOWE, ET AL

Defendant

*Said Premises Located at: 4219 RUBY RD. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0004571.013

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a "No set minimum bid".

MANDLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Village of Dellroy will be accepting sealed bids for the sale of one lot cut logs. The logs are available to be seen at the Village Building, 1901 Explorer Road SW, Dellroy, Ohio. Bids may be sent to PO Box 174, Dellroy, Ohio 44620 and should be marked “Cut Logs”. Bids will be accepted until 7 p.m., May 8, 2017.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 27 and May 4, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Washington Township Trustees are accepting bids for the replacement of a roof on the township garage building. The bid must include the price to remove existing material, repair any damage, and apply new metal material. To schedule an appointment for an on-site inspection of the roof, please call 330-627-7516 or 330-738-3306. All bids must be sealed and clearly marked “roofing bid” on the outside of the envelope. All bids will be opened at the May 16th township meeting at 7:30 p.m. at 3097 Cobbler Rd., Carrollton, Ohio. The Washington Township Trustees reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington Township Trustees

Connie Days, Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard April 20, 27 and May 4, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND RELEASE

PERMIT NUMBER: D-2091

MINING YEAR: 16

DATE ISSUED: MARCH 2, 2001

Sterling Mining Corporation is requesting a Phase I bond release for 18.6 acres of reclamation for release for year 16 affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit located in Section 8 of Fox Township, Carroll County. Reclamation for the year 16, Phase I release was completed in April 2017, in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. Written objections or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Building H-3, Fountain Square, Columbus, Ohio 43224, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for an informal conference must be filed with the Chief by June 17, 2017.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Fox Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for the purchase of emulsion, or a similar material, to be used as dust control on township roads. The price supplied should be per gallon applied to roads. Bids should be mailed or delivered to the Fox Township Trustees, 10075 Salineville Road, Salineville, OH 43945 and should be marked” Dust Control Bid”. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting to be held at the Fox Township Garage at 8:00 p.m. on May 9, 2017. Questions can be addressed to any of the trustees. The trustees reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

Debra Meister, Fiscal Officer

The Fox Township Trustees

Published in The Free Press Standard April 27 and May 4, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Proposed Drinking Water System Classification

ID #: OH1000412, OH1000512

Date of Action: 04/20/2017

Pursuant to OAC Rule 3745-7-03(B)(3), Green Acres Mobile Estates (OH1000412) and Pride Valley MHP (OH1000512) be classified as a Class 1 public water system. These actions will become final in 30 days unless an adjudication hearing is requested.

Published in The Free Press Standard May 4, 2017.