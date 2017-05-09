Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND

RELEASE

PERMIT NUMBER: D-2091

MINING YEAR: 16

DATE ISSUED: MARCH 2, 2001

Sterling Mining Corporation is requesting a Phase I bond release for 18.6 acres of reclamation for release for year 16 affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit located in Section 8 of Fox Township, Carroll County. Reclamation for the year 16, Phase I release was completed in April 2017, in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. Written objections or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Building H-3, Fountain Square, Columbus, Ohio 43224, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for an informal conference must be filed with the Chief by June 17, 2017.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 27, May 4, 11 & 18, 2017.

BID NOTICE

The Perry Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for the purchase of emulsion, or a similar material, to be used as dust control on township roads. The price supplied should per gallon applied to roads. Bids should be mailed to Perry Township Trustees, 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, OH 43988 and should be marked “Dust Control Bid”. Bids will be opened at the June 6, 2017 regular meeting held at the Township Hall, 154 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, OH (Perrysville). Meeting is at 6:00 p.m. Questions can be addressed to any of the trustees. The trustees reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

Perry Township Trustees

Marcia Trushel,

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard May 11 & 18, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application for Title V Minor Permit Modification Received

Augusta Compressor Facility- Utica Gas Services, L.L.C.

8034 Bane Rd NE, East Twp., OH 44427

ID #: A0058229

Date of Action: 05/02/2017

Utica Gas Services, L.L.C. (UGS) operates the Augusta Compressor Facility in Carroll County.

The facility consists of “Little” Augusta and “Big” Augusta, which are located within close proximity of each other. The facility is subject to Chapter 3745-77 of the Ohio Administrative Code. UGS has prepared this modification application for changes to the facility.

Application Received for Air Permit

Augusta Compressor Facility- Utica Gas Services, L.L.C.

8034 Bane Rd NE, East Twp., OH 44427

ID #: A0058180

Date of Action: 05/02/2017

Utica Gas Services, L.L.C. (UGS) operates the Augusta Compressor Facility in Carroll County.

The facility consists of “Little” Augusta and “Big” Augusta, which are located within close proximity of each other. The facility is subject to Chapter 3745-77 of the Ohio Administrative Code. UGS has prepared this modification application for changes to the facility.

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications

Camp Roosevelt-Firebird PWS

4141 Dublin Rd SW, Bowerston, OH 44695

Facility Description: Transient Water System

ID #: 1149550

Date of Action: 04/21/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Detail Plans for PWSID: OH1030712 Plan No: 1149550 Regarding Roosevelt Firebird Water System

Final Issuance of Modification to NPDES Permit Conditions

Rosebud Mining Co – Deep Mine #16

Section 22, Magnolia, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Miscellaneous

Receiving Water: Huff Run

ID #: 3IN00382*BD

Date of Action: 05/01/2017

This action was preceded by a proposed action.

Published in The Free Press Standard May 11, 2017.