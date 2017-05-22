Legal Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to section 121.22 Revised Code of Ohio, notice is hereby given that the Carroll County Board of Revision will conduct public hearings on complaints as to the assessment of real property for the 2016 tax year.
Said public hearings will begin at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in the Auditor’s Office located on the second floor of the Carroll County Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio.
Hearings are to be conducted pursuant to Section 5715.13 and 5715.17 Revised Code of Ohio.
The Board of Revision of Carroll County
Lynn Fairclough, Secretary
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18 & 25, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28574
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
REBECCA D. HARKLESS, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 7 SOUTH OHIO STREET, DELLROY, OH 44620
24-0000038.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28672
PNC BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
MARTIN F. MILLER,
ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 505 VALLEY STREET, MINERVA, OH 44657
08-0000750.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON,
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28592
SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.
Plaintiff
-vs-
RONALD M. BENTLEY II, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 192 4TH ST. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
10-0000330.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $57,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON
ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio,
Carroll County
CASE #17CVE28712
THE HUNTINGTON
NATIONAL BANK
Plaintiff
-vs-
JOHN E. GRIMES, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 8288 EDWARDS AVENUE SE, AMSTERDAM, OH 43903
21-0000221.000, 21-0000222.000, 21-0000223.000, 21-0000224.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not
liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA
216-360-7200
Ohio
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.
LEGAL NOTICE IN SUIT FOR FORECLOSURE OF MORTGAGE
COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
Judge Dominick E.
Olivito, Jr.
CASE #17CVE28744
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC
Plaintiff
-vs-
The Unknown Successor Trustees and/or Beneficiaries of the Lewis Family Trust under Trust Agreement dated July 18, 1998, ET AL
Defendants
The Unknown Successor Trustees and/or Beneficiaries of the Lewis Family Trust under Trust Agreement dated July 18, 1998, whose last known address is Address Unknown, and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 9th day of March, 2017, Nationstar Mortgage LLC filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Carroll County, Ohio, in Case No. 17CVE28744, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:
Property Address: 27 North Smith Street, Dellroy, OH 44620
and being more particularly described in plaintiff’s mortgage recorded in Mortgage Book 10, page 266, of this County Recorder’s Office.
All of the above named defendants are required to answer within twenty-eight (28) days after last publication, which shall be published once a week for three consecutive weeks, or they might be denied a hearing in this case.
~s~ Kerri N. Bruckner, Trial Counsel
Ohio Supreme Court Reg. No. 0074024
LERNER, SAMPSON &
ROTHFUSS
Attorneys for Plaintiff
P.O. Box 5480
Cincinnati, OH 45201-5480
(513) 241-3100
attyemail@lsrlaw.com
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.
LEGAL NOTICE
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joshua Jay Geckler whose last place of residence is 7252 Kensington Road Northeast, Carrollton, OH 44615, and 4120 King Road Northwest, Carrollton, OH 44615, but whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on April 19, 2017 at 3:01 p.m., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE28780 in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, alleging that the Defendant Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joshua Jay Geckler has or claims to have an interest in the real estate described below:
Permanent Parcel Number: 1-0000273.00 and 1-0000910.000;
Property Address: 7252 Kensington Road Northeast, Carrollton, OH 44615.
The legal description may be obtained from the Carroll County Auditor at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, (330) 627-2250.
The petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendant in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.
The Petitioner prays that the Defendant named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s Claim in the proper order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.
THE DEFENDANT NAMED ABOVE IS REQUIRED TO ANSWER ON OR BEFORE THE 29TH DAY OF JUNE, 2017.
REIMER LAW CO.
- Peter Costello,
Attorney at Law
Attorney for Plaintiff-Petitioner
P.O. Box 39696
Solon, Ohio 44139
(440) 600-5500
Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.
LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR BOND
RELEASE
PERMIT NUMBER: D-2091
MINING YEAR: 16
DATE ISSUED: MARCH 2, 2001
Sterling Mining Corporation is requesting a Phase I bond release for 18.6 acres of reclamation for release for year 16 affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit located in Section 8 of Fox Township, Carroll County. Reclamation for the year 16, Phase I release was completed in April 2017, in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $443,000.00 bond is on deposit, of which $308,000.00 is sought to be released. Written objections or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Building H-3, Fountain Square, Columbus, Ohio 43224, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for an informal conference must be filed with the Chief by July 15, 2017.
Published in The Free Press Standard May 25, June 1, June 8 and June 15, 2017.
BID NOTICE
Harrison Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for oiling of Township roads. Specifications are for CRS-2, HFRS-2, MC-30, MC-70, MC-3000. Bids should be sealed and either sent to the Fiscal Officer or brought to the Township meeting on June 7, 2017 at 7:30 P.M. Harrison Township Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Any questions please call Bob George – 330-627-5421, Joe Seck – 330-627-4113 or Charlie Carter – 330-735-2336.
Harrison Township Trustees
Linda L. Peoples, Fiscal
Officer
3027 Waynesburg Rd. N.W.
Carrollton, Ohio 44615
330-627-2370
Published in The Free Press Standard May 25 and June 1, 2017.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate
Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1
Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615
ID #: P0122590
Date of Action: 05/15/2017
Initial installation of a vapor combustor (P008) and pigging operation (P009) at an oil and gas compressor station.
Final Issuance of Permit to Install
Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department
Facility Description: Wastewater
ID #: 1149273
Date of Action: 05/16/2017
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.
Project: Perry Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Holding Tank
Project Location: 178 Amsterdam Rd SE, Perry Twp.
Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate
Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1
Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615
ID #: P0122581
Date of Action: 05/15/2017
Administrative modification for a dehydration unit and pigging operation at an oil and gas compressor station.
Final Issuance of OAC Chapter 3745-31 Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate
Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1
Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615
ID #: P0120512
Date of Action: 05/15/2017
Chapter 31 modification to increase the allowable emissions for the condensate truck loading operations (J002) at a compressor station.
Final Issuance of Sewage Holding Tank Management Plan
Perry Twp Volunteer Fire Dept
178 Amsterdam Rd., SE, Scio, OH 43988
Facility Description: Wastewater
ID #: 3MH00114*AM
Date of Action: 05/16/2017
This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.
Published in The Free Press Standard May 25, 2017.