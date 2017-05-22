Legal Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to section 121.22 Revised Code of Ohio, notice is hereby given that the Carroll County Board of Revision will conduct public hearings on complaints as to the assessment of real property for the 2016 tax year.

Said public hearings will begin at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in the Auditor’s Office located on the second floor of the Carroll County Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio.

Hearings are to be conducted pursuant to Section 5715.13 and 5715.17 Revised Code of Ohio.

The Board of Revision of Carroll County

Lynn Fairclough, Secretary

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18 & 25, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28574

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

REBECCA D. HARKLESS, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7 SOUTH OHIO STREET, DELLROY, OH 44620

24-0000038.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28672

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

MARTIN F. MILLER,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 505 VALLEY STREET, MINERVA, OH 44657

08-0000750.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON,

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28592

SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

Plaintiff

-vs-

RONALD M. BENTLEY II, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 192 4TH ST. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10-0000330.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $57,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON

ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28712

THE HUNTINGTON

NATIONAL BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN E. GRIMES, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 13th day of JUNE, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 20th day of JUNE, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8288 EDWARDS AVENUE SE, AMSTERDAM, OH 43903

21-0000221.000, 21-0000222.000, 21-0000223.000, 21-0000224.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Ohio

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE IN SUIT FOR FORECLOSURE OF MORTGAGE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E.

Olivito, Jr.

CASE #17CVE28744

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

The Unknown Successor Trustees and/or Beneficiaries of the Lewis Family Trust under Trust Agreement dated July 18, 1998, ET AL

Defendants

The Unknown Successor Trustees and/or Beneficiaries of the Lewis Family Trust under Trust Agreement dated July 18, 1998, whose last known address is Address Unknown, and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 9th day of March, 2017, Nationstar Mortgage LLC filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Carroll County, Ohio, in Case No. 17CVE28744, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:

Property Address: 27 North Smith Street, Dellroy, OH 44620

and being more particularly described in plaintiff’s mortgage recorded in Mortgage Book 10, page 266, of this County Recorder’s Office.

All of the above named defendants are required to answer within twenty-eight (28) days after last publication, which shall be published once a week for three consecutive weeks, or they might be denied a hearing in this case.

~s~ Kerri N. Bruckner, Trial Counsel

Ohio Supreme Court Reg. No. 0074024

LERNER, SAMPSON &

ROTHFUSS

Attorneys for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 5480

Cincinnati, OH 45201-5480

(513) 241-3100

attyemail@lsrlaw.com

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joshua Jay Geckler whose last place of residence is 7252 Kensington Road Northeast, Carrollton, OH 44615, and 4120 King Road Northwest, Carrollton, OH 44615, but whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on April 19, 2017 at 3:01 p.m., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE28780 in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, alleging that the Defendant Unknown Spouse, if any, of Joshua Jay Geckler has or claims to have an interest in the real estate described below:

Permanent Parcel Number: 1-0000273.00 and 1-0000910.000;

Property Address: 7252 Kensington Road Northeast, Carrollton, OH 44615.

The legal description may be obtained from the Carroll County Auditor at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, (330) 627-2250.

The petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendant in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendant named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s Claim in the proper order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

THE DEFENDANT NAMED ABOVE IS REQUIRED TO ANSWER ON OR BEFORE THE 29TH DAY OF JUNE, 2017.

REIMER LAW CO.

Peter Costello,

Attorney at Law

Attorney for Plaintiff-Petitioner

P.O. Box 39696

Solon, Ohio 44139

(440) 600-5500

Published in The Free Press Standard May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND

RELEASE

PERMIT NUMBER: D-2091

MINING YEAR: 16

DATE ISSUED: MARCH 2, 2001

Sterling Mining Corporation is requesting a Phase I bond release for 18.6 acres of reclamation for release for year 16 affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit located in Section 8 of Fox Township, Carroll County. Reclamation for the year 16, Phase I release was completed in April 2017, in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $443,000.00 bond is on deposit, of which $308,000.00 is sought to be released. Written objections or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Building H-3, Fountain Square, Columbus, Ohio 43224, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for an informal conference must be filed with the Chief by July 15, 2017.

Published in The Free Press Standard May 25, June 1, June 8 and June 15, 2017.

BID NOTICE

Harrison Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for oiling of Township roads. Specifications are for CRS-2, HFRS-2, MC-30, MC-70, MC-3000. Bids should be sealed and either sent to the Fiscal Officer or brought to the Township meeting on June 7, 2017 at 7:30 P.M. Harrison Township Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Any questions please call Bob George – 330-627-5421, Joe Seck – 330-627-4113 or Charlie Carter – 330-735-2336.

Harrison Township Trustees

Linda L. Peoples, Fiscal

Officer

3027 Waynesburg Rd. N.W.

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

330-627-2370

Published in The Free Press Standard May 25 and June 1, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate

Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1

Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0122590

Date of Action: 05/15/2017

Initial installation of a vapor combustor (P008) and pigging operation (P009) at an oil and gas compressor station.

Final Issuance of Permit to Install

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department

Facility Description: Wastewater

ID #: 1149273

Date of Action: 05/16/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Project: Perry Township Volunteer Fire Dept. Holding Tank

Project Location: 178 Amsterdam Rd SE, Perry Twp.

Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate

Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1

Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0122581

Date of Action: 05/15/2017

Administrative modification for a dehydration unit and pigging operation at an oil and gas compressor station.

Final Issuance of OAC Chapter 3745-31 Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate

Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1

Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0120512

Date of Action: 05/15/2017

Chapter 31 modification to increase the allowable emissions for the condensate truck loading operations (J002) at a compressor station.

Final Issuance of Sewage Holding Tank Management Plan

Perry Twp Volunteer Fire Dept

178 Amsterdam Rd., SE, Scio, OH 43988

Facility Description: Wastewater

ID #: 3MH00114*AM

Date of Action: 05/16/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Published in The Free Press Standard May 25, 2017.