Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR BOND
RELEASE
PERMIT NUMBER: D-2091
MINING YEAR: 16
DATE ISSUED: MARCH 2, 2001
Sterling Mining Corporation is requesting a Phase I bond release for 18.6 acres of reclamation for release for year 16 affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit located in Section 8 of Fox Township, Carroll County. Reclamation for the year 16, Phase I release was completed in April 2017, in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $443,000.00 bond is on deposit, of which $308,000.00 is sought to be released. Written objections or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Building H-3, Fountain Square, Columbus, Ohio 43224, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for an informal conference must be filed with the Chief by July 15, 2017.
Published in The Free Press Standard May 25, June 1, June 8 and June 15, 2017.
LEGAL NOTICE
COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
Judge Dominick E.
Olivito, Jr.
CASE #2017CVE28743
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A/ THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF ABFS MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 200-4, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 200-4
Plaintiff
-vs-
BEVERLY VEIGEL, AKA BEVERLY J. VEIGEL, ET AL
Defendants
Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Ernest Porco (if any), whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on March 8, 2017, The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the registered holders of ABFS Mortgage Loan Trust 2002-4, Mortgage-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-4 filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2017CVE28743. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real-estate described below and in which Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have interest:
Parcel number(s): 23-0000707.000, 23-0000708.000
Property address: 8611 Maple Street Southwest, Sherrodsville, OH 44675
The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three consecutive weeks.
Melissa N. Hamble fka Melissa N. Meinhart
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus, OH 43216-5028
614-220-5611
mnm@manleydeas.com
Published in The Free Press Standard June 1, 8 & 15, 2017.
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
Judge John S. Campbell
ESTATE OF RICHARD MONIGOLD, DECEASED
CASE #20171060
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD MONIGOLD, DECEASED, LATE OF 224 OCELOT ROAD, SALINEVILLE, OHIO 43945
CARROLL COUNTY PROBATE COURT, CASE NO. 20171060.
An application has been filed asking to relieve the estate from administration, saying that the assets do not exceed the statutory limits.
A hearing on the application will be held June 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Persons knowing any reason why the application should not be granted should appear and inform the Court. The Court id located at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, Ohio.
Judge John S. Campbell
Published in The Free Press Standard June 1, 8 & 15, 2017.
BID NOTICE
Sherrodsville Village is accepting sealed bids for remodeling of the Village Fire Hall located at 4 South Sherrod Ave., Sherrodsville. To receive a copy of bid specs, email your request to: villageofsherrodsville@hotmail.com or contact Mayor Ken Moffat, 740-269-9089. Send contact info and sealed bids to Village of Sherrodsville, ℅ Fire Hall Bid, P.O. Box 31, Sherrodsville, OH 44675 NO LATER THAN June 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
The Village of Sherrodsville reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
Valerie Gardner,
Fiscal Officer
Village of Sherrodsville
P.O. Box 31
15 South Sherrod Ave.
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
Published in The Free Press Standard June 8 & 15, 2017.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:
http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Revocation of Permit-To-Install and Operate
Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1
Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615
ID #: RVK03968
Date of Action: 05/31/2017
Permit revoked.
Published in The Free Press Standard June 8, 2017.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2017, at 7:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Washington Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Washington Township Trustees at 3097 Cobbler Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio.
Connie Days
Fiscal Officer
Washington Township
Carroll County, Ohio
Published in The Free Press Standard June 8, 2017.