Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND

RELEASE

PERMIT NUMBER: D-2091

MINING YEAR: 16

DATE ISSUED: MARCH 2, 2001

Sterling Mining Corporation is requesting a Phase I bond release for 18.6 acres of reclamation for release for year 16 affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit located in Section 8 of Fox Township, Carroll County. Reclamation for the year 16, Phase I release was completed in April 2017, in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $443,000.00 bond is on deposit, of which $308,000.00 is sought to be released. Written objections or requests for an informal conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Division of Mineral Resources Management, Building H-3, Fountain Square, Columbus, Ohio 43224, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for an informal conference must be filed with the Chief by July 15, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E.

Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28743

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A/ THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF ABFS MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 200-4, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 200-4

Plaintiff

-vs-

BEVERLY VEIGEL, AKA BEVERLY J. VEIGEL, ET AL

Defendants

Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Ernest Porco (if any), whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on March 8, 2017, The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for the registered holders of ABFS Mortgage Loan Trust 2002-4, Mortgage-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-4 filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2017CVE28743. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real-estate described below and in which Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have interest:

Parcel number(s): 23-0000707.000, 23-0000708.000

Property address: 8611 Maple Street Southwest, Sherrodsville, OH 44675

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three consecutive weeks.

Melissa N. Hamble fka Melissa N. Meinhart

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mnm@manleydeas.com

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE

PROBATE COURT OF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge John S. Campbell

ESTATE OF RICHARD MONIGOLD, DECEASED

CASE #20171060

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RICHARD MONIGOLD, DECEASED, LATE OF 224 OCELOT ROAD, SALINEVILLE, OHIO 43945

CARROLL COUNTY PROBATE COURT, CASE NO. 20171060.

An application has been filed asking to relieve the estate from administration, saying that the assets do not exceed the statutory limits.

A hearing on the application will be held June 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Persons knowing any reason why the application should not be granted should appear and inform the Court. The Court id located at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, Ohio.

Judge John S. Campbell

BID NOTICE

Sherrodsville Village is accepting sealed bids for remodeling of the Village Fire Hall located at 4 South Sherrod Ave., Sherrodsville. To receive a copy of bid specs, email your request to: villageofsherrodsville@hotmail.com or contact Mayor Ken Moffat, 740-269-9089. Send contact info and sealed bids to Village of Sherrodsville, ℅ Fire Hall Bid, P.O. Box 31, Sherrodsville, OH 44675 NO LATER THAN June 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The Village of Sherrodsville reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

Valerie Gardner,

Fiscal Officer

Village of Sherrodsville

P.O. Box 31

15 South Sherrod Ave.

Sherrodsville, OH 44675

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at:

http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Revocation of Permit-To-Install and Operate

Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1

Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: RVK03968

Date of Action: 05/31/2017

Permit revoked.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of June, 2017, at 7:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Washington Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Washington Township Trustees at 3097 Cobbler Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio.

Connie Days

Fiscal Officer

Washington Township

Carroll County, Ohio

