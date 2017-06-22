Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28516

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNK SPOUSE, HEIRS, CREDITORS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, LEGATEES & DIVISEES, IF ANY, OF KENNETH W. HARRIS, DECEASED

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 11th day of JULY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 18th day of JULY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 516 NORTH REED STREET, MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000578.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $21,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK &

RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 and 29, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28339

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

DOUGLAS C. BOND, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

ESTATE OF MERNA M. NELSON, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 11th day of JULY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 18th day of JULY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 270 BARK ROAD SW, DELLROY, OH 44620

30-0000504.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK &

RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 and 29, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Melanie R. Smart nka Melanie R. Smith, whose last place of residence is 6556 Roswell Road Southwest, Sherrodsville, OH 44675, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Stephen L. Feck, whose last place of residence is 1660 Brightwood Road Southeast, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, but whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on March 28, 2017, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC filed its Complaint in Case No. 17CVE28760 and on April 18, 2017, its Amended Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas Carroll County, Ohio, alleging that the Defendants Unknown Spouse, if any, of Melanie R. Smart nka Melanie R. Smith, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Stephen L. Feck, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate described below:

Permanent Parcel Number: 22-0000711.000, 22-0000710.000 and 22-0000447.001; Property Address: 6556 Roswell Road Southwest, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. The legal description may be obtained from the Carroll County Auditor at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. (330) 627-2250

The Petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendants in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendants named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s Claim in the proper order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

THE DEFENDANTS NAMED ABOVE ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER ON OR BEFORE THE 27TH DAY OF JULY, 2017.

REIMER LAW CO.

Dean K. Hegyes,

Attorney at Law

Attorney for Plaintiff-

Petitioner

P.O. Box 39696

Solon, Ohio 44139

(440) 600-5500

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 & 29, 2017.

LEGAL PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND

RELEASE

ROSEBUD MINING

COMPANY

PERMIT NUMBER D-2397

PHASE I, MINING YEAR 3

DATE PERMIT ISSUED: 8/24/2012

Rosebud Mining Company, 95 North Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, is requesting a Phase I Bond Release on Year 3, for 43.3 acres, on land affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit, located in Section 22 in Rose Township, Carroll County.

Backfilling and Grading was completed in June 2016 in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $108,250.00 bond is on deposit for Year 3, of which $54,125.00 is sought to be released.

Written objections, comments, or requests for a bond release conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mineral Resources Management, 2045 Morse Road, Building H-3, Columbus, Ohio 43229-6693, Attn: Bonding Section, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for bond release conferences must be filed with the Chief within 30 days after the last date of this publication.

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 2017.

BID NOTICE

Sealed bids for the purchase of Fire Equipment consisting of Hose, Nozzles and Appliances, for Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company will be received by the Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company “LTVFC” at 7177 Germano Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. A complete list of specifications can be obtained by contacting Cpt. Allan Furbee at 330-323-0284 or aalf1958@hughes.net.

All bids shall be placed in a sealed envelope and be marked “LTVFC Hose, Nozzle and Appliance bid” and be delivered to LTVFC, 7177 Germano Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, no later than 7 p.m., July 9, 2017.

Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or to accept and bid which is deemed favorable to LTVFC.

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 and 29, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to Section 121.22 Revised Code of Ohio, notice is hereby given that the Carroll County Board of Revision will conduct public hearings on complaints as to the assessment of real property for the 2016 tax year.

Said public hearings will begin at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Office located on the second floor of the Carroll County Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio.

Hearings are to be conducted pursuant to Section 5715.13 and 5715.17 Revised Code of Ohio.

The Board of Revision of Carroll County

Lynn Fairclough, Secretary

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22 and 29, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

on the Village of

Carrollton BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on July 10, 2017, at 6:45 P.M., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Council of the Village of Carrollton of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31st, 2018.

Such hearing will be held at the office of the Village Council located at 80 Second St. SW, Carrollton, Ohio.

Darla Tipton,

Clerk-Treasurer

Village of Carrollton, Ohio

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Harrison Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on July 5, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. a public hearing will be held on the budget prepared by the Harrison Township Board of Trustees, Harrison Township, Carroll County, Ohio, for the next fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Township Trustees, 2255 Waynesburg Rd. NW, Carrollton, Ohio.

Linda Peoples

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Lee

Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on July 5, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. a public hearing will be held on the budget prepared by the Board of Trustees of Lee Township, Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the Board of Trustees of Lee Township, Harlem Springs Community Hall, Harlem Springs, Ohio.

Nancy Knox

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Union Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of July, 2017, at 7:00 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Union Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Union Township Trustees at 4155 Scio Road SW, Carrollton, Ohio.

Wes Frew

Fiscal Officer

Union Township

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Augusta Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of July, 2017, at 6:00 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Augusta Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Department at 3041 Aurora Road, Augusta, Ohio.

Cara Borland

Fiscal Officer

Augusta Township

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications

Seven Ranges Scout Reservation

7070 Meter Rd NE, Kensington, OH 44427

Facility Description: Transient Water System

ID #: 1153255

Date of Action: 06/08/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Detail Plans for PWS

ID:OH1039212

Plan No:1153255

Regarding 2016 Water System Improvement Project Phase 2

Final Issuance of Permit to Install

Augusta Compressor Facility- Utica Gas Services, L.L.C.

8034 Bane Rd NE, East Twp., OH 44427

ID #: P0122688

Date of Action: 06/14/2017

Installation of a 350-bbl produced water/condensate tank at an oil and gas compressor station

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

CARROLL COUNTY

JUVENILE COURT

119 S. Lisbon Street,

Suite 202

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

IN THE MATTER OF:

REAGAN BETLEYOUN

AND

RORY BETLEYOUN

THERESA BERTA

AND

RICHARD BERTA

Petitioners/Plaintiff

vs.

KARA BETLEYOUN

AND

CHRISTOPHER HOLLERN

AND

JOHN DOE

Repondent/Defendant

CASE NO. 20174024

JUDGE: JOHN S.

CAMPBELL

TO CHRISTOPHER A. HOLLERN:

In the Matter of Reagan Betleyoun and Rory Betleyoun, Theresa Berta and Richard Berta v. Kara Betleyoun and Christopher A. Hollern and John Doe, please take notice that a Complaint for Legal Custody has been filed against you in the Carroll County Juvenile Court, 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 under Case No. 20174024, with the above case caption and the address and whereabouts of Christopher A. Hollern is unknown. The object of the Complaint for Custody is to grant custody of Reagan Betleyoun and Rory Betleyoun to Theresa Berta and Richard Berta. The matter is set for hearing on the 20th day of July, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. and the matter will be determined at that time as to the custody of Reagan Betleyoun and Rory Betleyoun. If you do not file an answer to make yourself present at this hearing, the Court will go forward on the issue of custody at that time.

Respectfully Submitted,

Jack L. Noble Jr. (#091978)

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 167

Uniontown, Ohio 44685

Phone: (330) 699-3975

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

CARROLL COUNTY

JUVENILE COURT

119 S. Lisbon Street,

Suite 202

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

IN THE MATTER OF:

REAGAN BETLEYOUN

AND

RORY BETLEYOUN

THERESA BERTA

AND

RICHARD BERTA

Petitioners/Plaintiff

vs.

KARA BETLEYOUN

AND

CHRISTOPHER HOLLERN

AND

JOHN DOE

Repondent/Defendant

CASE NO. 20174024

JUDGE: JOHN S.

CAMPBELL

TO JOHN DOE:

In the Matter of Reagan Betleyoun and Rory Betleyoun, Theresa Berta and Richard Berta v. Kara Betleyoun and Christopher A. Hollern and John Doe, please take notice that a Complaint for Legal Custody has been filed against you in the Carroll County Juvenile Court, 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 under Case No. 20174024, with the above case caption and the address and whereabouts of JOHN DOE is unknown. The object of the Complaint for Custody is to grant custody of Reagan Betleyoun and Rory Betleyoun to Theresa Berta and Richard Berta. The matter is set for hearing on the 20th day of July, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. and the matter will be determined at that time as to the custody of Reagan Betleyoun and Rory Betleyoun. If you do not file an answer to make yourself present at this hearing, the Court will go forward on the issue of custody at that time.

Respectfully Submitted,

Jack L. Noble Jr. (#091978)

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 167

Uniontown, Ohio 44685

Phone: (330) 699-3975

Published in The Free Press Standard June 22, 2017.