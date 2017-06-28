Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28516

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNK SPOUSE, HEIRS, CREDITORS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, LEGATEES & DIVISEES, IF ANY, OF KENNETH W. HARRIS, DECEASED

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 11th day of JULY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 18th day of JULY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 516 NORTH REED STREET, MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000578.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $21,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK &

RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 and 29, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #15CVE28339

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

DOUGLAS C. BOND, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

ESTATE OF MERNA M. NELSON, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 11th day of JULY, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 18th day of JULY, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 270 BARK ROAD SW, DELLROY, OH 44620

30-0000504.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS,

SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK &

RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 and 29, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Melanie R. Smart nka Melanie R. Smith, whose last place of residence is 6556 Roswell Road Southwest, Sherrodsville, OH 44675, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Stephen L. Feck, whose last place of residence is 1660 Brightwood Road Southeast, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, but whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on March 28, 2017, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC filed its Complaint in Case No. 17CVE28760 and on April 18, 2017, its Amended Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas Carroll County, Ohio, alleging that the Defendants Unknown Spouse, if any, of Melanie R. Smart nka Melanie R. Smith, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Stephen L. Feck, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate described below:

Permanent Parcel Number: 22-0000711.000, 22-0000710.000 and 22-0000447.001; Property Address: 6556 Roswell Road Southwest, Sherrodsville, OH 44675. The legal description may be obtained from the Carroll County Auditor at 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. (330) 627-2250

The Petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendants in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendants named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s Claim in the proper order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

THE DEFENDANTS NAMED ABOVE ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER ON OR BEFORE THE 27TH DAY OF JULY, 2017.

REIMER LAW CO.

Dean K. Hegyes,

Attorney at Law

Attorney for Plaintiff-

Petitioner

P.O. Box 39696

Solon, Ohio 44139

(440) 600-5500

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 & 29, 2017.

LEGAL PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND

RELEASE

ROSEBUD MINING

COMPANY

PERMIT NUMBER D-2397

PHASE I, MINING YEAR 3

DATE PERMIT ISSUED: 8/24/2012

Rosebud Mining Company, 95 North Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, is requesting a Phase I Bond Release on Year 3, for 43.3 acres, on land affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit, located in Section 22 in Rose Township, Carroll County.

Backfilling and Grading was completed in June 2016 in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $108,250.00 bond is on deposit for Year 3, of which $54,125.00 is sought to be released.

Written objections, comments, or requests for a bond release conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mineral Resources Management, 2045 Morse Road, Building H-3, Columbus, Ohio 43229-6693, Attn: Bonding Section, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for bond release conferences must be filed with the Chief within 30 days after the last date of this publication.

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 2017.

BID NOTICE

Sealed bids for the purchase of Fire Equipment consisting of Hose, Nozzles and Appliances, for Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company will be received by the Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company “LTVFC” at 7177 Germano Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. A complete list of specifications can be obtained by contacting Cpt. Allan Furbee at 330-323-0284 or aalf1958@hughes.net.

All bids shall be placed in a sealed envelope and be marked “LTVFC Hose, Nozzle and Appliance bid” and be delivered to LTVFC, 7177 Germano Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, no later than 7 p.m., July 9, 2017.

Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or to accept and bid which is deemed favorable to LTVFC.

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22 and 29, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

INTENT TO VACATE

CERTAIN LOTS

Pursuant to Section 711.25 Revised Code of Ohio, I/we, the undersigned, hereby publicly state my/our intention to vacate the following lots:

Being lot numbers 38 and 39, totaling 2 lots of allotment/subdivisions Waynesburg Acres (Plat Book 2, Page 216).

If no written notice of injunction or dissent is served upon the Carroll County Auditor, Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, prior to the 16th day of July, 2017, the auditor shall complete the vacation, changes and transfers, in and upon his duplicate, pursuant to Section 711.26 and 711.27 Revised Code of Ohio and said lots shall revert to a parcel of 2.272 acres, being part of the Southwest quarter section of R7 T17 S13 in Brown Township, Carroll County, Ohio.

DESCRIPTION OF LOTS TO BE VACATED:

Situated in the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township of Brown (R-7,T17), County of Carroll and State of Ohio:

Being Lot 38 and Lot 39 of Waynesburg Acres as recorded in Volume 2, Page 217 of the Carroll County Plat Records.

~s~ Edward H. May, Sr.

Sally A. May

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29 and July 6, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Rose Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of July, 2017, at 8:00 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Township Trustees of Rose Township, Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of Rose Township, 2044 Magnolia Road NW, Magnolia, Ohio.

Bruce W. Downes

Fiscal Officer

Rose Township Trustees

Magnolia, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, 2017.

.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Perry Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on July 11, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Perry Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of Perry Township Trustees at 154 Amsterdam Road SE, Scio, (Perrysville) Ohio.

Marcia Trushel

Fiscal Officer

Perry Township

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the East

Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2017, at 7:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Township Trustees of East Township, Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the East Township Trustees, 6177 Bane Road NE, Kensington, Ohio 44427.

Sharon Kampfer

Fiscal Officer

East Township Trustees

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29 and July 7, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Fox Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of July, 2017, at 8:00 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Fox Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the Fox Township garage.

Debra Meister

Fiscal Officer

Fox Township

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28789

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

FRED R. CROWL, ET AL

Defendant

The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl, whose current addresses are unknown, will take notice that on May 3, 2017, the Plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE28789, in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 8347 Citrus Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644, Permanent Parcel No. 03-0001623.000, (“Real Estate”), and alleged that the Defendants, have or may have an interest in this Real Estate.

The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl are required to answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last date of publication of this notice. In the event that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl failed to respond in the allotted time, judgement by default can be entered against them for the relief requested in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.

Carrie L. Davis (00832181)

Robert E. Altman III (0086383)

Thomas M. Drinan (0080307)

Maria T. Williams (0079972)

Michael R. Brinkman (0040079)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

VOICE: (513) 322-7000

FACSIMILE: (513) 322-7099

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, July 6 and 13, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Draft Title IV Acid Rain

Permit

Carroll County Energy LLC

2061 Kensington Rd.,

Washington Twp., OH 44615

ID #: P0120231

Date of Action: 06/20/2017

Permit Desc: Initial Title IV Acid Rain permit The permit and complete instructions for requesting information or submitting comments may be obtained at: http://epa.ohio.gov/dapc/permitsonline.aspx by entering the ID # or: Dana Thompson, Ohio EPA, DAPC, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: (614)644-3701.

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, 2017.