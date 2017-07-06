Legal Notices

LEGAL PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BOND

RELEASE

ROSEBUD MINING

COMPANY

PERMIT NUMBER D-2397

PHASE I, MINING YEAR 3

DATE PERMIT ISSUED: 8/24/2012

Rosebud Mining Company, 95 North Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, is requesting a Phase I Bond Release on Year 3, for 43.3 acres, on land affected by the aforementioned coal mine and reclamation permit, located in Section 22 in Rose Township, Carroll County.

Backfilling and Grading was completed in June 2016 in accordance with the approved reclamation plan. $108,250.00 bond is on deposit for Year 3, of which $54,125.00 is sought to be released.

Written objections, comments, or requests for a bond release conference may be submitted to the Chief of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mineral Resources Management, 2045 Morse Road, Building H-3, Columbus, Ohio 43229-6693, Attn: Bonding Section, in accordance with paragraph (F) (6) of Revised Code Section 1513.16. Written objections or requests for bond release conferences must be filed with the Chief within 30 days after the last date of this publication.

Published in The Free Press Standard June 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

INTENT TO VACATE

CERTAIN LOTS

Pursuant to Section 711.25 Revised Code of Ohio, I/we, the undersigned, hereby publicly state my/our intention to vacate the following lots:

Being lot numbers 38 and 39, totaling 2 lots of allotment/subdivisions Waynesburg Acres (Plat Book 2, Page 216).

If no written notice of injunction or dissent is served upon the Carroll County Auditor, Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, prior to the 16th day of July, 2017, the auditor shall complete the vacation, changes and transfers, in and upon his duplicate, pursuant to Section 711.26 and 711.27 Revised Code of Ohio and said lots shall revert to a parcel of 2.272 acres, being part of the Southwest quarter section of R7 T17 S13 in Brown Township, Carroll County, Ohio.

DESCRIPTION OF LOTS TO BE VACATED:

Situated in the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township of Brown (R-7,T17), County of Carroll and State of Ohio:

Being Lot 38 and Lot 39 of Waynesburg Acres as recorded in Volume 2, Page 217 of the Carroll County Plat Records.

~s~ Edward H. May, Sr.

Sally A. May

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29 and July 6, 2017.

HEARING on the East

Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2017, at 7:30 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Township Trustees of East Township, Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the East Township Trustees, 6177 Bane Road NE, Kensington, Ohio 44427.

Sharon Kampfer

Fiscal Officer

East Township Trustees

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29 and July 7, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28789

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

FRED R. CROWL, ET AL

Defendant

The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl, whose current addresses are unknown, will take notice that on May 3, 2017, the Plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE28789, in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 8347 Citrus Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644, Permanent Parcel No. 03-0001623.000, (“Real Estate”), and alleged that the Defendants, have or may have an interest in this Real Estate.

The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl are required to answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last date of publication of this notice. In the event that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl failed to respond in the allotted time, judgement by default can be entered against them for the relief requested in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.

Carrie L. Davis (00832181)

Robert E. Altman III (0086383)

Thomas M. Drinan (0080307)

Maria T. Williams (0079972)

Michael R. Brinkman (0040079)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

VOICE: (513) 322-7000

FACSIMILE: (513) 322-7099

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, July 6 and 13, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Monroe Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2017, at 7:45 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Monroe Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Monroe Township Trustees, 5072 Roswell Road SW, Dellroy, Ohio 44620.

Dianne M. Cole

Fiscal Officer

Monroe Township

Published in The Free Press Standard July 7, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Village of Dellroy BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of July, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Council and Village Clerk/Treasurer of Dellroy of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held during the regular Village Council meeting in the Council Chambers at the Village of Dellroy office, 2 E. Main Street, Dellroy, Ohio.

Candice L. Ruby

Village Clerk-Treasurer

Village of Dellroy

Carroll County, Ohio

Published in The Free Press Standard July 7, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Village of Sherrodsville BUDGET

Public hearing to review Village of Sherrodsville 2018 Budget will be held July 17, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s office, as prepared by fiscal officer Valerie Gardner.

Valerie Gardner

Fiscal Officer

Village of Sherrodsville

Published in The Free Press Standard July 7, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING on the Orange Township BUDGET

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of July, 2017, at 8:00 o’clock p.m., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Orange Township Trustees of Carroll County, Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. Such hearing will be held at the office of the Orange Township Trustees.

Marsha Rutledge

Fiscal Officer

Orange Township Trustees

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29 and July 7, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Rex Energy – Goebeler

150 Spring Rd, Minerva, OH 44657

ID #: A0058598

Date of Action: 06/28/2017

R.E. Gas Development, LLC (Rex Energy) is submitting this Permit to Install and Operate (PTIO) application to OEPA for the construction and operation of new natural gas production wells, which, based on aggregation considerations, will effectively expand an existing natural gas production well pad located in Carroll County, Ohio (Goebeler wellpad). The Goebeler wellpad currently operates under a GP12.2 permit (Permit No. P0120286) and facility ID# 0210062001. The new facility ID# of all operations (existing and new) is 0210062003. With this application, Rex Energy is requesting approval for the construction and operation of new equipment via PTIO. Additionally, Rex Energy is seeking to incorporate all existing sources into the proposed PTIO, such that one authorization will cover all sources at the facility. Note that the proposed equipment includes one (1) diesel engine that will be permitted under a permit-by-rule.

Published in The Free Press Standard July 7, 2017.