Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICE
COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
Judge Dominick E.
Olivito, Jr.
CASE #2017CVE28789
U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION
Plaintiff
-vs-
FRED R. CROWL, ET AL
Defendant
The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl, whose current addresses are unknown, will take notice that on May 3, 2017, the Plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE28789, in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 8347 Citrus Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644, Permanent Parcel No. 03-0001623.000, (“Real Estate”), and alleged that the Defendants, have or may have an interest in this Real Estate.
The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl are required to answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last date of publication of this notice. In the event that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl failed to respond in the allotted time, judgement by default can be entered against them for the relief requested in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.
Carrie L. Davis (00832181)
Robert E. Altman III (0086383)
Thomas M. Drinan (0080307)
Maria T. Williams (0079972)
Michael R. Brinkman (0040079)
Attorney for Plaintiff
Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC
3962 Red Bank Road
Cincinnati, OH 45227
VOICE: (513) 322-7000
FACSIMILE: (513) 322-7099
Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, July 6 and 13, 2017.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate
Imperial Aluminum – Minerva, LLC
217 ROOSEVELT AVE, Minerva, OH 44657
ID #: P0122909
Date of Action: 07/05/2017
Agency-initiated administrative modification permit to correct the Dioxins and Furans (D/F) emissions limit from a per furnace limit to a calculated 3-day, 24-hour rolling average for the secondary aluminum processing unit (SAPU) in accordance with 40 CFR 63.1503 Definitions, 40 CFR 63.1510 (t),(u), and 40 CFR 63.1513 (b) and (e)(3) for emissions units P004, P006, and P010.
Published in The Free Press Standard July 13, 2017.