Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E.

Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28789

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

FRED R. CROWL, ET AL

Defendant

The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl, whose current addresses are unknown, will take notice that on May 3, 2017, the Plaintiff, U.S. Bank National Association, filed its Complaint in Case No. 2017CVE28789, in the Court of Common Pleas of Carroll County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 8347 Citrus Rd. NW, Malvern, OH 44644, Permanent Parcel No. 03-0001623.000, (“Real Estate”), and alleged that the Defendants, have or may have an interest in this Real Estate.

The Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl are required to answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last date of publication of this notice. In the event that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Fred R. Crowl and Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Fred R. Crowl failed to respond in the allotted time, judgement by default can be entered against them for the relief requested in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.

Carrie L. Davis (00832181)

Robert E. Altman III (0086383)

Thomas M. Drinan (0080307)

Maria T. Williams (0079972)

Michael R. Brinkman (0040079)

Attorney for Plaintiff

Reisenfeld & Associates, LPA LLC

3962 Red Bank Road

Cincinnati, OH 45227

VOICE: (513) 322-7000

FACSIMILE: (513) 322-7099

Published in The Free Press Standard June 29, July 6 and 13, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate

Imperial Aluminum – Minerva, LLC

217 ROOSEVELT AVE, Minerva, OH 44657

ID #: P0122909

Date of Action: 07/05/2017

Agency-initiated administrative modification permit to correct the Dioxins and Furans (D/F) emissions limit from a per furnace limit to a calculated 3-day, 24-hour rolling average for the secondary aluminum processing unit (SAPU) in accordance with 40 CFR 63.1503 Definitions, 40 CFR 63.1510 (t),(u), and 40 CFR 63.1513 (b) and (e)(3) for emissions units P004, P006, and P010.

Published in The Free Press Standard July 13, 2017.