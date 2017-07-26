Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28738

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

SCOTT RAY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of AUGUST, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of AUGUST, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1214 CLOVER ST. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000414.000, 04-0000264.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $18,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REIMER ARNOVITZ CHERNEK & JEFFREY CO L.P.A.

440-600-5500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28742

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JEFFREY F. MARTIN,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of AUGUST, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of AUGUST, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 3215 GORGE RD. SW, DELLROY, OH 44620

22-0001274.007

*Said Premises Appraised at $90,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28693

CIT BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

TIMOTHY D. HUTCHINS, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of AUGUST, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of AUGUST, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 10015 LINDEN RD. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000303.000, 04-0000392.003

*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Permit to Install

Utica Gas Services, LLC-Carrollton Compressor Facility

2098 Panda Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0122857

Date of Action: 07/18/2017

Initial installation of a pigging operation at an oil and gas compressor facility.

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT:

Estate of John P. Keen (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Unknown Heirs, if any, of John P. Keen (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28820

Carroll County

Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

John P. Keen, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 14th day of June, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF BROWN, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

KNOWN AS BEING A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 14, T-16, R-6, BROWN TOWNSHIP, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CENTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 812.49 FEET TO A POINT AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING FOR THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST AND ALONG THE CENTER OF TOWNSHIP ROAD 231 (LORRIC ROAD) A DISTANCE OF 343.17 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG. 15 MIN. WEST (PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT 30.00 FEET) A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 208.71 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 77 DEG. 55 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 350.50 FEET AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 0 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST (PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT 113.00 FEET) A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 145.82 FEET TO A POINT AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.396 ACRES MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 04-0000587.000

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1070 LORRIC RD. NW, MALVERN, OHIO 44644

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $3,459.68 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 31st day of August, 2017.

Incase of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Estate of Sheri A. Schuler (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT William S. Redleski (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Bonnie J. Redleski (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF

COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28823

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Sheri A. Schuler, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 14th day of June, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF UNION, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

TRACT ONE: AND KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 6 AND ALSO KNOWN AS LOT NUMBER 17 IN PINEY VIEW ALLOTMENT. PLAT FOR SAID ALLOTMENT BEING RECORDED IN PLAY VOL. 2, PAGE 251, OF CARROLL COUNTY PLAT RECORDS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 33-00235

TRACT TWO: AND KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 6 AND ALSO KNOWN AS THE WEST HALF OF LOT NUMBER 18 (W 1/2 OF LOT 18) IN PINEY VIEW ALLOTMENT. PLAT FOR SAID ALLOTMENT BEING RECORDED IN PLAT VOL. 2, PAGE 251 OF CARROLL COUNTY PLAT RECORDS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 33-00236

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2061 WEDGE RD., CARROLLTON, OHIO 44615

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $2,702.01 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 31st day of August, 2017.

Incase of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given that the Carroll County Board of Revision has completed its work of equalization. Tax returns for the current year have been revised and the valuations are completed and are open for public inspection at the Auditor’s office per Ohio Revised Code, Section 5715.17.

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20 and 27, 2017.