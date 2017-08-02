Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28738

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

SCOTT RAY, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of AUGUST, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of AUGUST, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1214 CLOVER ST. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000414.000, 04-0000264.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $18,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REIMER ARNOVITZ CHERNEK & JEFFREY CO L.P.A.

440-600-5500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28742

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JEFFREY F. MARTIN,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of AUGUST, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of AUGUST, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 3215 GORGE RD. SW, DELLROY, OH 44620

22-0001274.007

*Said Premises Appraised at $90,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio,

Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28693

CIT BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

TIMOTHY D. HUTCHINS, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of AUGUST, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of AUGUST, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 10015 LINDEN RD. NW, MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000303.000, 04-0000392.003

*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard July 20, 27 and August 3, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT:

Estate of John P. Keen (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Unknown Heirs, if any, of John P. Keen (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28820

Carroll County

Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

John P. Keen, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 14th day of June, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF BROWN, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

KNOWN AS BEING A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 14, T-16, R-6, BROWN TOWNSHIP, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CENTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 812.49 FEET TO A POINT AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING FOR THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST AND ALONG THE CENTER OF TOWNSHIP ROAD 231 (LORRIC ROAD) A DISTANCE OF 343.17 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG. 15 MIN. WEST (PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT 30.00 FEET) A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 208.71 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 77 DEG. 55 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 350.50 FEET AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 0 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST (PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT 113.00 FEET) A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 145.82 FEET TO A POINT AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.396 ACRES MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 04-0000587.000

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1070 LORRIC RD. NW, MALVERN, OHIO 44644

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $3,459.68 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 31st day of August, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Estate of Sheri A. Schuler (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT William S. Redleski (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Bonnie J. Redleski (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28823

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Sheri A. Schuler, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 14th day of June, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF UNION, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

TRACT ONE: AND KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 6 AND ALSO KNOWN AS LOT NUMBER 17 IN PINEY VIEW ALLOTMENT. PLAT FOR SAID ALLOTMENT BEING RECORDED IN PLAY VOL. 2, PAGE 251, OF CARROLL COUNTY PLAT RECORDS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 33-00235

TRACT TWO: AND KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 6 AND ALSO KNOWN AS THE WEST HALF OF LOT NUMBER 18 (W 1/2 OF LOT 18) IN PINEY VIEW ALLOTMENT. PLAT FOR SAID ALLOTMENT BEING RECORDED IN PLAT VOL. 2, PAGE 251 OF CARROLL COUNTY PLAT RECORDS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 33-00236

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2061 WEDGE RD., CARROLLTON, OHIO 44615

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $2,702.01 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 31st day of August, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Effective October 2, 2017, Lynn Fairclough, Carroll County Auditor and Brian J. Wise, Carroll County Engineer will be enacting revised “Minimum Requirements for Instruments of Conveyance in Carroll County, Ohio”.

Two public hearings will take place to discuss the changes:

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Office, located on the 2nd floor in the Carroll County Courthouse, 119 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Engineer’s Office, located at the Carroll County Garage, 200 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton.

Copies of the revised requirements will be available at the Auditor’s Office and the Tax Map Office in the Courthouse and the Engineer’s Office at 200 Kensington Rd.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 3 & 10, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Draft Title V Air Permit to Operate

Utica Gas Services, LLC-Carrollton Compressor Facility

2098 Panda Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0119781

Date of Action: 07/21/2017

Permit Desc: Initial Title V permit for an oil and gas compressor station The permit and complete instructions for requesting information or submitting comments may be obtained at: http://epa.ohio.gov/dapc/permitsonline.aspx by entering the ID # or: Kevin Fortune, Ohio EPA DAPC, Northeast District Office, 2110 East Aurora Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087. Ph: (330)963-1200

Published in The Free Press Standard August 3, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Rex Energy – Goebeler

150 Spring Rd, Minerva, OH 44657

ID #: A0058802

Date of Action: 07/27/2017

R.E. Gas Development, LLC (Rex Energy) is submitting this Permit to Install and Operate (PTIO) application to OEPA for the construction and operation of new natural gas production wells, which, based on aggregation considerations, will effectively expand an existing natural gas production well pad located in Carroll County, Ohio (Goebeler wellpad). The Goebeler wellpad currently operates under a GP12.2 permit (Permit No. P0120286) and facility ID# 0210062001. The new facility ID# of all operations (existing and new) is 0210062003. With this application, Rex Energy is requesting approval for the construction and operation of new equipment via PTIO. Additionally, Rex Energy is seeking to incorporate all existing sources into the proposed PTIO, such that one authorization will cover all sources at the facility. Note that the proposed equipment includes one (1) diesel engine that will be permitted under a permit-by-rule.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 3, 2017.

NOTICE OF DRAWING JURORS

REVISED CODE, Sec. 2313.20

Office of Commissioners of Jurors, Carroll County, Ohio

To All Whom It May Concern:

On Friday the 18th day of August, 2017, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., at the office of the Commissioners of Jurors of Carroll County, Ohio Jurors will be publicly drawn for the PART III, 2017 Term of the Common Pleas Court of said County.

Elizabeth Bair

Mary A. Sinclair

Commissioners of Jurors

Published in The Free Press Standard August 3, 2017.