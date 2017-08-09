Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT:

Estate of John P. Keen (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Unknown Heirs, if any, of John P. Keen (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28820

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

John P. Keen, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 14th day of June, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF BROWN, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

KNOWN AS BEING A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 14, T-16, R-6, BROWN TOWNSHIP, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE CENTER OF SECTION 14; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 812.49 FEET TO A POINT AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING FOR THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 88 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST AND ALONG THE CENTER OF TOWNSHIP ROAD 231 (LORRIC ROAD) A DISTANCE OF 343.17 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG. 15 MIN. WEST (PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT 30.00 FEET) A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 208.71 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 77 DEG. 55 MIN. WEST A DISTANCE OF 350.50 FEET AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 0 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST (PASSING OVER AN IRON PIN SET AT 113.00 FEET) A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 145.82 FEET TO A POINT AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.396 ACRES MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 04-0000587.000

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 1070 LORRIC RD. NW, MALVERN, OHIO 44644

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $3,459.68 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 31st day of August, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Estate of Sheri A. Schuler (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT William S. Redleski (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Bonnie J. Redleski (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28823

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Sheri A. Schuler, et al

Defendants

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 14th day of June, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF UNION, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

TRACT ONE: AND KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 6 AND ALSO KNOWN AS LOT NUMBER 17 IN PINEY VIEW ALLOTMENT. PLAT FOR SAID ALLOTMENT BEING RECORDED IN PLAY VOL. 2, PAGE 251, OF CARROLL COUNTY PLAT RECORDS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 33-00235

TRACT TWO: AND KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 6 AND ALSO KNOWN AS THE WEST HALF OF LOT NUMBER 18 (W 1/2 OF LOT 18) IN PINEY VIEW ALLOTMENT. PLAT FOR SAID ALLOTMENT BEING RECORDED IN PLAT VOL. 2, PAGE 251 OF CARROLL COUNTY PLAT RECORDS TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE, BE THE SAME MORE OR LESS, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

PARCEL NO. 33-00236

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2061 WEDGE RD., CARROLLTON, OHIO 44615

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $2,702.01 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 31st day of August, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard July 27, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28764

THE CITIZENS SAVINGS BANK

Plaintiff

-vs-

DARBY W. CALDWELL, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 5th day of SEPTEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 12th day of SEPTEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7140 CRANE ROAD, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

25-0000174.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $48,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

FELTY & LEMBRIGHT CO. LPA

216-588-1500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 10, 17 & 24, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28786

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

MICHAEL A. CELANO, JR., AS HEIR AND REAL ESTATE BENEFICIARY TO THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL A. CELANO, SR., AKA MICHAEL A. CELANO,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 5th day of SEPTEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 12th day of SEPTEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 230 S. REED AVE., MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000480.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 10, 17 & 24, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28665-2

MYCUMORTGAGE, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

ELAINE M. OLIVER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 5th day of SEPTEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 12th day of SEPTEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 81 S. LYNNWOOD DRIVE, MAGNOLIA, OH 44643

32-0000037.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $99,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard August 10, 17 & 24, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Basic Financial Statements for Carroll County for calendar year 2016 has been completed by the State Auditor’s Office. This audit is on file at the County Auditor’s Office, Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio, and is available for public inspection during regular office hours.

~s~ Lynn Fairclough

Carroll County Auditor

Published in The Free Press Standard August 10, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2016 is complete and available for public inspection from the Secretary-Treasurer, Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District office.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 10, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Effective October 2, 2017, Lynn Fairclough, Carroll County Auditor and Brian J. Wise, Carroll County Engineer will be enacting revised “Minimum Requirements for Instruments of Conveyance in Carroll County, Ohio”.

Two public hearings will take place to discuss the changes:

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Office, located on the 2nd floor in the Carroll County Courthouse, 119 S. Lisbon St., Carrollton.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Engineer’s Office, located at the Carroll County Garage, 200 Kensington Rd. NE, Carrollton.

Copies of the revised requirements will be available at the Auditor’s Office and the Tax Map Office in the Courthouse and the Engineer’s Office at 200 Kensington Rd.

Published in The Free Press Standard August 3 & 10, 2017.