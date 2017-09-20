Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Jerry T. Boehnlein (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28856

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Jerry T. Boehnlein, et al

Defendant

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 10th day of July, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF ORANGE, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

BEING PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 14 OF RANGE 7 AND BEING KNOWN AS A 58.85 ACRE TRACT OF LAND AS CONVEYED TO ERNIE SMITH BY CERTIFICATE OF TRANSFER AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 232, PAGE 563 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A 5/8″ IRON BAR FOUND ON THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 6;

THENCE N 2 DEG. 15’00” E ALONG ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SECTION 6, A DISTANCE OF 1388.88 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET ON THE EAST SIDE OF AZALEA ROAD (C.R. 22), SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 87 DEG. 45’00” W ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY BRADLEY J. WALKER (240/564), A DISTANCE OF 385.00 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET; THENCE N 2 DEG. 15’00” E, A DISTANCE OF 225.00 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET; THENCE S 87 DEG. 45’00” E, A DISTANCE OF 385.00 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET ON THE EAST SIDE OF AZALEA ROAD AND ON THE EAST LINE OF SECTION 6; THENCE S 2 DEG. 15’00” W ALONG THE SECTION LINE, A DISTANCE OF 225.00 FEET TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.989 ACRES OF LAND AS SURVEYED BY DAVID J. BODO, OHIO REGISTERED SURVEYOR NUMBER 6321 IN APRIL 1995, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

THE BASIS OF BEARING FOR THE SURVEY WAS THE EAST LINE OF SECTION 6 AND THE BEARING OF N 2 DEG. 15’00” E WAS TAKEN FROM A SURVEY PREPARED BY MISKIMEN ENGINEERNG AND SURVEYING AND RECORDED IN SURVEY FILE NUMBER 3927.

PARCEL NO. 25-0000853.005

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 7263 AZALEA RD., BOWERSTON, OHIO 44695

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $5.157.77 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 7th day of October, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard August 31, September 7, 14, 21 & 28 and October 5, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28720

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

LEONARD J. FORESTER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 17th day of OCTOBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of OCTOBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 416 EAST PORTER STREET, MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000262.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $54,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 21, 28 and October 5, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

ADOPTION OF KYE JOSEPH BAXTER

CASE NO: 20175001

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ADOPTION

To: DESERE MARIE OHLINGER:

You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of May, 2017, Joseph Edward Baxter, Jr. and Cheryl Lynn Baxter filed in this Court a Petition for Adoption of Kye Alan Schlott, Jr., a minor, whose date of birth is September 10, 2013, and for change of the name of the minor to Kye Joseph Baxter. This Court, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615 will hear the petition on the 24th day of October, 2017 at 9:00 o’clock A.M.

It is alleged in the petition, pursuant to R.C. 3107.07, that the consent of Desere Marie Ohlinger is not required due to the following:

That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide more than de minimis contact with the minor for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner.

That person is a parent who has failed without justifiable cause to provide for the maintenance and support of the minor as required by law or judicial decree for a period of at least one year immediately preceding the filing of the adoption petition or the placement of the minor in the home of the petitioner.

“A FINAL DECREE OF ADOPTION, IF GRANTED, WILL RELIEVE YOU OF ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO CONTACT THE MINOR, AND EXCEPT WITH RESPECT TO A SPOUSE OF THE ADOPTION PETITIONER AND RELATIVES OF THAT SPOUSE,TERMINATE ALL LEGAL RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN THE MINOR AND YOU AND THE MINOR’S OTHER RELATIVES, SO THAT THE MINOR THEREAFTER IS A STRANGER TO YOU AND THE MINOR’S FORMER RELATIVES FOR ALL PURPOSES. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE PETITION WITHIN FOURTEEN DAYS AFTER PROOF OF SERVICE OF NOTICE OF THE FILING OF THE PETITION AND THE TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING IS GIVEN TO YOU. IF YOU WISH TO CONTEST THE ADOPTION, YOU MUST ALSO APPEAR AT THE HEARING. A FINAL DECREE OF ADOPTION MAY BE ENTERED IF YOU FAIL TO FILE AN OBJECTION TO THE ADOPTION PETITION OR APPEAR AT THE HEARING.”

-s-John S. Campbell, Probate Judge

-s-Dawn Lefevre,

Deputy Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard September 7, 14 & 21, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

ESTATE OF RODNEY BLACKLEDGE, aka RODNEY W. BLACKLEDGE, DECEASED

CASE NO. 20171089

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF RODNEY BLACKLEDGE, aka RODNEY W. BLACKLEDGE, DECEASED, LATE OF 103 EAST MAIN STREET, MALVERN, OH 44644

CARROLL COUNTY PROBATE COURT, CASE NO. 20171089

An application has been filed asking that Margaret Meacham be appointed to administer decendent’s estate.

An application has also been filed to admit to probate decendent’s lasr will and testament.

A hearing on both applications will be held October 12, 2017 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. Persons knowing any reason why the application should not be granted should appear and inform the Court. The Carroll County Probate Court is located in the Carroll County Courthouse, 119 South Lisbon Street, Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s-John S. Campbell, Probate Judge

-s-Dawn Lefevre, Deputy Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard September 7, 14 & 21, 2017.

BID NOTICE

Perry Twp. Trustees are selling a 1997 International single axle dump truck with a 10 ft. steel bed and roller spreader; DT 466 engine; 95k miles; 6-speed trans. with low hole; on 22.5 rubber. $8,000 minimum bid. Truck may be seen at the township garage at 182 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio (Perrysville). Call 330-627-7618 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mail bids to 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio 43988. Trustees reserve the right to reject any and all bids. Bids will be opened Oct. 3, 2017.

Published in The Free Press Standard September 14 and 21, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Wiandt 12-13-6 Pad

Desert Rd SW – T-120, Leesville, OH 44695

ID #: A0059150

Date of Action: 09/14/2017

Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Application for Oil and Gas Operations Model General Permit (GP 12.1) for the Wiandt 12-13-6 Pad. The Wiandt 12-13-6 Pad is designed for production operations to support the existing Wiandt 12-13-6 Pad well and future wells located in Carroll County, Ohio. Chesapeake is also concurrently submitting an Application for Unpaved Roadways and Parking Areas Model General Permit (GP 5.1) to authorize Fugitive Dust Emission activities.

This submittal for the Wiandt 12-13-6 Pad addresses future wells and associated equipment.

Published in The Free Press Standard September 21, 2017.