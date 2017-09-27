Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Jerry T. Boehnlein (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28856

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Jerry T. Boehnlein, et al

Defendant

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 10th day of July, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF ORANGE, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO:

BEING PART OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 14 OF RANGE 7 AND BEING KNOWN AS A 58.85 ACRE TRACT OF LAND AS CONVEYED TO ERNIE SMITH BY CERTIFICATE OF TRANSFER AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 232, PAGE 563 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A 5/8″ IRON BAR FOUND ON THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 6;

THENCE N 2 DEG. 15’00” E ALONG ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SECTION 6, A DISTANCE OF 1388.88 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET ON THE EAST SIDE OF AZALEA ROAD (C.R. 22), SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 87 DEG. 45’00” W ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY BRADLEY J. WALKER (240/564), A DISTANCE OF 385.00 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET; THENCE N 2 DEG. 15’00” E, A DISTANCE OF 225.00 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET; THENCE S 87 DEG. 45’00” E, A DISTANCE OF 385.00 FEET TO A 5/8″ IRON BAR SET ON THE EAST SIDE OF AZALEA ROAD AND ON THE EAST LINE OF SECTION 6; THENCE S 2 DEG. 15’00” W ALONG THE SECTION LINE, A DISTANCE OF 225.00 FEET TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.989 ACRES OF LAND AS SURVEYED BY DAVID J. BODO, OHIO REGISTERED SURVEYOR NUMBER 6321 IN APRIL 1995, BUT SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS.

THE BASIS OF BEARING FOR THE SURVEY WAS THE EAST LINE OF SECTION 6 AND THE BEARING OF N 2 DEG. 15’00” E WAS TAKEN FROM A SURVEY PREPARED BY MISKIMEN ENGINEERNG AND SURVEYING AND RECORDED IN SURVEY FILE NUMBER 3927.

PARCEL NO. 25-0000853.005

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 7263 AZALEA RD., BOWERSTON, OHIO 44695

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $5.157.77 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 7th day of October, 2017.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Published in The Free Press Standard August 31, September 7, 14, 21 & 28 and October 5, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28720

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

LEONARD J. FORESTER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 17th day of OCTOBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 23rd day of OCTOBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 416 EAST PORTER STREET, MALVERN, OH 44644

07-0000262.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $54,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard September 21, 28 and October 5, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Wiandt 12-13-6 Pad

Desert Rd SW – T-120, Leesville, OH 44695

ID #: P0123413

Date of Action: 09/18/2017

General permits for a new installation of an oil and gas well site production operation (GP 12.1) and paved and unpaved roadways and parking areas (GP 5.1).

Published in The Free Press Standard September 28, 2017.