Legal Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO VACATE CERTAIN LOTS

Pursuant to Section 711.25 Revised Code of Ohio, I/we, the undersigned, hereby publicly state my/our intention to vacate the following lots: Being lot numbers 11, 12, 28, 29 (there is a vacated alley between lot 28 and lots 11 & 12) totaling four lots of allotment/subdivisions original plat of Malvern (Troy).

If no written notice of injunction or dissent is served upon the Carroll County Auditor, Courthouse, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, prior to the 23rd day of October, 2017, the Auditor shall complete the vacation, changes and transfers, in and upon his duplicate, pursuant to Section 711.26 and 711.27 Revised Code of Ohio and said lots shall revert to 2 parcels of 0.331 acres, being part of the NW quarter section of R6 T16 S20 in Brown Township, Carroll County, Ohio.

Date: July 10, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME OF SHANINE NICOLE SLATER

CASE NO: 20179013

NOTICE OF HEARING ON CHANGE OF NAME

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Shanine Nicole Slater to Landon Liam Slater.

The hearing on the application will be held on the 6th day of November, 2017, at 1:30 o’clock P.M. in the Probate Court of Carroll County, located at 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

-s- Shanine N. Slater

8135 Magnet Rd.

Minerva, OH 44657

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28894

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSAMP Trust 2002-WF, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-WF

Plaintiff

-vs-

Kristen Campbell, et al

Defendants

John Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Steven J. Campbell and their unknown spouses and creditors; the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Steven J. Campbell; and, the unknown spouse of Steven J. Campbell, whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on August 28, 2017, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSAMP Trust 2002-WF, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-WF filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2017CVE28894. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel number(s): 07-0000188.000, 07-0000189.000

Property address: 516 North Plain Street, Malvern, OH 44644

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three consecutive weeks.

Jacqueline M. Wirtz

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

jmwirtz@manleydeas.com

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

PROBATE DIVISION

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JUDGE JOHN S. CAMPBELL

CASE NO. 20174001

REQUEST FOR SERVICE

BRYNN MORRIS

749 Walwick Court

Berea, OH 44017

and

AMY STURM

3262 Wind Drive

Lewis Center, OH 43035

and

MICHAEL CURRY

2440 Harriet Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Plaintiffs

-vs-

SALLIE R CURRY, Individually

and as Executor of the Estate of Carolyn I. Curry, Deceased

8180 Beaver Road SE

Amsterdam, OH 43903

and

WILLIAM A. CURRY

8180 Beaver Road SE

Amsterdam, OH 43903

and

UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW, Next of Kin, Devisees and Legatees of Carolyn I. Curry, Deceased, Their Executors, Administrators, Custodians, Assigns, or Guardians

Addresses Unknown

and

UNKNOWN EXECUTORS,

Administrators, Guardians, Custodians, or Assigns, or Heirs-at-Law, Next of Kin, Devisees and Legatees of Any Heirs-at-Law, Next of Kin, Devisees and Legatees of Carolyn I. Curry, Deceased

Addresses Unknown

Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

Brynn Morris, et al

-vs-

Sallie R. Curry, et al

Case No. 20174001

Unknown Heir-at-Law, Next of Kin, Devisees and Legatees of Carolyn I. Curry, Deceased, their Executors, Administrators, Custodians, Assigns of Guardians, and Unknown Executors, Administrators, Guardians, Custodians or Assigns, or Heirs-at-Law, Next of Kin, Devisees and Legatees of any Heirs-at-Law, Next of Kin, Devisees and Legatees of Carolyn I. Curry (hereinafter, “unknown Defendants”), the place of residence of each being unknown, will take notice that on March 23, 2017, the undersigned, Brynn Morris, Amy Sturm and Michael Curry, filed their complaint in the Probate Court of Carroll County, Ohio, alleging that on or about December 20, 2016, Carolyn I. Curry, deceased, died as a resident of the County of Carroll, Ohio; that Carolyn I. Curry, left a document upon her death which purported to be her Last Will and Testament dated June 30, 2015; that the document purported to be the Last Will and Testament of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased, was admitted to Probate Court on or about January 28, 2017, by the Probate Court of Carroll County; that Defendant, Sallie R. Curry was appointed Executor of the Estate and presently is acting in that capacity; that Defendant, William A. Curry, was designated as the sole beneficiary under the purported Will of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased; that the unknown Defendants may have an interest under the Last Will and Testament of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased; that the document previously admitted into Probate as the Last Will and Testament of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased, is not the Last Will and Testament of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased. Plaintiffs are persons interested in the Will and Estate of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased; that Plaintiffs have good reason to suspect Sallie R. Curry and William A. Curry have concealed and/or embezzled and/or conveyed away and/or are now or have been in the possession of monies and/or goods and/or chattels and/or chooses in action and/or real estate and/or effects of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased.

Wherefore, as to Count One, Plaintiffs demand judgment that the purported Will of Carolyn I. Curry, deceased, be decreed invalid and set aside, that the costs of the within proceeding be assessed to Defendants, and for such other relief as this Court deems just.

Wherefore, as to Count Two, Plaintiffs ask that Writ of Citation issue against Sallie R. Curry and William A. Curry requiring them forthwith to appear before the Court, then and there to be examined regarding the matter of this Complaint, that proceedings may be had as authorized by law, and for such other relief as this Court deems just.

The defendants named above are required to answer no later than November 23, 2017.

Brynn Morris, Amy Sturm and Michael Curry

By Daniel J. Klonowski, Attorney for Plaintiffs

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28760

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

MANDY H. FECK, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 7th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 6556 ROSWELL ROAD SW, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

22-0000711.000, 22-0000710.000, 22-0000447.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $69,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REIMER ARNOVITZ CHERNEK & JEFFREY CO LPA

440-600-5500

Attorney

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28790

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES E. JOHNSON,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 7th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7378 CANTON RD. NW, MALVERN, OH 44644

03-0001077.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $63,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

GERNER & KEARNS CO LPA

513-241-7722

Attorney

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28744

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

THE UNK SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES AND/OR BENEFICIARIES OF THE LEWIS FAMILY TRUST

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 7th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 27 NORTH SMITH ST., DELLROY, OH 44620

24-0000213.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28525

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

Plaintiff

-vs-

DOUGLAS E. MILLER,

ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 7th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1074 LONG ST. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

33-0000565.000, 33-0000566.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $81,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28515

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

Plaintiff

-vs-

MARY WEAVER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 7th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 14th day of NOVEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 3025 GEM RD. NW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0000650.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $6,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4919

Attorney

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pumpco will be open cutting Polo Rd. in Perry Township where the Burgettstown lateral crosses beginning October 19th, 2017. Please note that their will be steel road plates on site at all times so that emergency vehicles can pass.

Shaun Pruett

Pumpco, Inc.

(797) 716-0541

shaun.pruett@mastec.com

