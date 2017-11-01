Legal Notices
LEGAL NOTICE
SALE OF REAL ESTATE
In the State of Ohio, Carroll Co. Common Pleas Court,
Live Well Financial
Plaintiff
vs.
Walton, Dorothy
Defendant
Case No. 17CVE28791
In pursuance of an Order of Sale directed to me in the above entitled action, I will offer for sale at public online auction the following described real estate:
Property Address: 100 Bertha Street, Minerva, OH, 44657
Legal Description: A full legal description of the property may be obtained at www.privatesellingofficer.com
Parcel Number: 08-0000559.000
Said Premises Appraised At: $57,000.00
Minimum Bid: $38,000.00
Location of Sale: www.privatesellingofficer.com
Online Bidding Opens: 11/15/2017 8:00AM
Online Bidding Closes: 11/22/2017 1:00PM,unless extended under anti-snipe rules
Terms of Sale: A deposit in the amount of $5,000.00 is due in accordance with the terms and conditions of the online auction. The balance is due within thirty days after confirmation of sale.
The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.
The auction is subject to postponement and cancellation.
Richard Kruse, Private Selling Officer,rfk@gryphonusa.com
Published in The Free Press Standard October 26 and November 2 & 9, 2017.
BID NOTICE
Village of Dellroy is accepting bids on a 2002 Ford Crown Vic and a 1995 Ford Crown Vic. Please submit bids at P.O. Box 174, Dellroy, OH 44620. Bids will be accepted until November 12, 2017. Any questions, call 330-735-3228.
Candice L. Ruby
Clerk/Treasurer
Village of Dellroy
Published in The Free Press Standard October 26 and November 2, 2017.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.
Case No. 2017CVE28920
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
Plaintiff
vs.
Frank A. Clubbs, AKA Frank Clubbs, et al
Defendant
Unknown Titleholder(s) of the Mobile/Manufactured Home located at 7249 Andora Road Northeast, Mechanicstown, Ohio 44651, whose last known address is Unknown, Unkown Lienholder(s) of the Mobile/Manufactured home located at 7249 Andora Road Northeast, Mechanicstown, Ohio 44651, whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on October 4, 2017, Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Mr. Cooper filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2017 CVE28920. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:
Parcel Number: 01-0000324.004
Property Address: 7249 Andora Road Northeast, Mechanicstown, OH 44651
The defendants named above are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.
Micheal E. Carleton
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus, OH 43216-5028
614-220-5611
mec@manleydeas.com
Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 & 16, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #17CVE28822
JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
WILLIAM A. COCHRAN, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 6729 MORNINGSIDE DR., CARROLLTON, OH 44615
28-0000642.000, 28-0000964.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $9,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #17CVE28418-2
NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Plaintiff
-vs-
KYLIE M. DAVENPORT, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 144 ARROW RD. SW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
15-0004982.006
STARTING BID: $40,000.00
*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #17CVE28823
JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER
Plaintiff
-vs-
SHERI A. SCHULER, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 2061 WEDGE RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615
33-0000235.000, 33-0000236.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
330-627-4555
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #17CVE28709
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
THOMAS R. GEORGE, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 331 PARK AVE. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615
10-0000002.000, 10-0001728.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.
BID NOTICE
By order of the Board of Education of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District, Carrollton, Ohio, sealed bids for the construction of a four bay, maintenance garage will be received at the office of the Treasurer by mailing via USPS to 252 Third Street NE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 or by special delivery to 207 Scio Road, Carrollton, Ohio. Bids must be received by 11:30 a.m., local time, on November 16, 2017 to be considered. Bids will be opened in the Board of Education Office located at 207 Scio Road, Carrollton, at noon, one-half hour after the receipt deadline. Please note there is no USPS mail service at the Scio Road address.
Bid specifications can be received by contacting Ed Robinson at 330-627-2181 or by email at ed.robinson@carrolltonschools.org. Information will also be posted on the school website at www.carrolltonschools.org.
The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Roxanne Mazur, Treasurer
Carrollton Exempted Village
School District
Published in The Free Press Standard November 2 & 9, 2017.