Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

Case No. 2017CVE28920

Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Plaintiff

vs.

Frank A. Clubbs, AKA Frank Clubbs, et al

Defendant

Unknown Titleholder(s) of the Mobile/Manufactured Home located at 7249 Andora Road Northeast, Mechanicstown, Ohio 44651, whose last known address is Unknown, Unkown Lienholder(s) of the Mobile/Manufactured home located at 7249 Andora Road Northeast, Mechanicstown, Ohio 44651, whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on October 4, 2017, Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Mr. Cooper filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2017 CVE28920. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel Number: 01-0000324.004

Property Address: 7249 Andora Road Northeast, Mechanicstown, OH 44651

The defendants named above are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.

Micheal E. Carleton

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mec@manleydeas.com

Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 & 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28822

JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

WILLIAM A. COCHRAN, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 6729 MORNINGSIDE DR., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

28-0000642.000, 28-0000964.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $9,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28418-2

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Plaintiff

-vs-

KYLIE M. DAVENPORT, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 144 ARROW RD. SW, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

15-0004982.006

STARTING BID: $40,000.00

*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28823

JEFF YEAGER, TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

SHERI A. SCHULER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 2061 WEDGE RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

33-0000235.000, 33-0000236.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $30,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28709

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

THOMAS R. GEORGE, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 28th day of NOVEMBER, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 5th day of DECEMBER, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 331 PARK AVE. NE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10-0000002.000, 10-0001728.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 2, 9 and 16, 2017.

NOTICE OF DRAWING JURORS

REVISED CODE, Sec. 2313.20

Office of Commissioners of Jurors, Carroll County, Ohio

November 2017

To All Whom It May Concern:

On Friday the 8th day of December, 2017, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., at the office of the Commissioners of Jurors of Carroll County, Ohio Jurors will be publicly drawn for the PART I, 2018 Term of the Common Pleas Court of said County.

Elizabeth Bair

Mary A. Sinclair

Commissioners of Jurors

Published in The Free Press Standard November 16, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Title IV Acid Rain Permit

Carroll County Energy LLC

2061 Kensington Rd, Washington Twp., OH 44615

ID #: P0120231

Date of Action: 11/08/2017

Initial Title IV Acid Rain permit

Published in The Free Press Standard November 16, 2017.