Legal Notices
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #11CVE26802-5
BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP
Plaintiff
-vs-
MICHAEL R. JOHNSON, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 19th day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 26th day of December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 6078 GLEN DRIVE, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44657
*Said Premises Appraised at $66,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #16CVE28396
PNC BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
HOLLY N. CARRICK, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 19th day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 26th day of December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 14 N. ARCH STREET, DELLROY, OH 44620
24-0000024.000
*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS
513-241-3100
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.
SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE
The State of Ohio, Carroll County
CASE #17CVE28832
US BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff
-vs-
LOUIS F. CHAMPNEY III, ET AL
Defendant
In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 19th day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.
If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 26th day of December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.
*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH
*Said Premises Located at: 8570 MEMORIAL ROAD, KENSINGTON, OH 44427
11-0000035.019
*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.
The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.
TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:
Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000
More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000
More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000
Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.
DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF
CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO
REIMER LAW CO.
440-600-5500
Attorney
Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.
OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice,
including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be
obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-
644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov
Final Issuance of Revocation of Permit-To-Install and Operate
Bowerston Pump Station
0.15 west of 9200 Autumn Rd SW, Orange Twp., OH 44695
ID #: RVK04081
Date of Action: 11/13/2017
Permit revoked.
Issuance Minor Modification Title V Air Permit to Operate
Kilgore Compressor Station-Utica Gas Services, LLC
Pontiff Rd, Kilgore, OH 43988
ID #: P0122862
Date of Action: 11/14/2017
Title V minor permit modification to incorporate the feed drum flash vapors into the flare emissions, update gas composition and revise the
pigging emissions in accordance with permit P0122861.
Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 2017.