Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #11CVE26802-5

BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP

Plaintiff

-vs-

MICHAEL R. JOHNSON, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 19th day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 26th day of December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 6078 GLEN DRIVE, SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44657

*Said Premises Appraised at $66,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28396

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

HOLLY N. CARRICK, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 19th day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 26th day of December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 14 N. ARCH STREET, DELLROY, OH 44620

24-0000024.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $45,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

LERNER SAMPSON ROTHFUSS

513-241-3100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28832

US BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

LOUIS F. CHAMPNEY III, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 19th day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 26th day of December, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8570 MEMORIAL ROAD, KENSINGTON, OH 44427

11-0000035.019

*Said Premises Appraised at $42,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REIMER LAW CO.

440-600-5500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614- 644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Houyouse 15-13-5 Pad

Germano Road SE, OH-9, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: A0059422

Date of Action: 11/21/2017

Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1) Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Houyouse 15-13-5 Pad. The Houyouse 15-13-5 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0110562) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1.

Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

Published in The Free Press Standard November 30, 2017.