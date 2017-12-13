Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

Perry Township Fire Department will accept sealed bids at the office of Studer Architects LLC, (address below) until 4:00 PM local time Friday, January 5th, 2018. They will be opened and read to the General Trades at the Perry Township Community Hall (154 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, Ohio 43988) meeting at 4:00 PM on January 7th, 2018.

Contract Documents required for bidding may be obtained in pdf format by contacting the architect starting Thursday December 14, 2017 by any interested General Contractors, Sub Contractors or Suppliers. All parties obtaining bid documents MUST contact the Architect – Studer Architects LLC, (330)-895-7777, 8725 N. Slalom Ln. Minerva, Ohio 44657 or studerarchitect@gmail.com to be added to the bid list and be updated on any addendum.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within 60 days after the date bids are opened. The Fire Department reserves the right to waive irregularities in bids, to reject any or all bids and to conduct such investigation as is necessary to determine responsibility of any bidder submitting a bid for the work.

Refer any questions in writing (email preferred) to Milton Studer, Project Architect, Studer Architects, LLC.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 14, 21 and 28, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614- 644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Solid Waste Landfill License Action

Kimble Transfer & Recycling

2403 Chase Rd SE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: SWTF018374

Date of Action: 12/04/2017

A Renewal Solid Waste Transfer Facility License issued to Kimble Transfer & Recycling, 2403 Chase Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 14, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Board of Trustees Lee Township Meeting Notices

Lee Township Trustees will hold their year-end meeting on December 28, 2017. The 2018 reorganizational meeting will be held January 3, 2018, followed by the regular bi-monthly meeting. The meetings will be held at the Harlem Springs Community Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Nancy Knox

Fiscal Officer

Lee Township Trustees

Carroll County

Published in The Free Press Standard December 14, 2017.