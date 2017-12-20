Legal Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The final meeting of 2017 of the Loudon Township Trustees will be held Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. This meeting will include the reorganization of the Board of Trustees and the business of approving appropriations for 2018. The first regular meeting of 2018 will be held on Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 P.M. All meetings will be held at the Loudon Township Community Center, 7211 Germano Rd. SE in Kilgore.

Loudon Township Trustees

Margaret Brogan, Fiscal Officer

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614- 644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install Utica Gas Services, LLC-Carrollton Compressor Facility 2098 Panda Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0123759

Date of Action: 12/07/2017

Agency-initiated administrative modification to remove the annual PER requirements from P004-P013 and replace with quarterly deviation reporting.

Perry Township Fire Department will accept sealed bids at the office of Studer Architects LLC, (address below) until 4:00 PM local time Friday, January 5th, 2018. They will be opened and read to the General Trades at the Perry Township Community Hall (154 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, Ohio 43988) meeting at 4:00 PM on January 7th, 2018.

Contract Documents required for bidding may be obtained in pdf format by contacting the architect starting Thursday December 14, 2017 by any interested General Contractors, Sub Contractors or Suppliers. All parties obtaining bid documents MUST contact the Architect – Studer Architects LLC, (330)-895-7777, 8725 N. Slalom Ln. Minerva, Ohio 44657 or studerarchitect@gmail.com to be added to the bid list and be updated on any addendum.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within 60 days after the date bids are opened. The Fire Department reserves the right to waive irregularities in bids, to reject any or all bids and to conduct such investigation as is necessary to determine responsibility of any bidder submitting a bid for the work.

Refer any questions in writing (email preferred) to Milton Studer, Project Architect, Studer Architects, LLC.

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 16th day of January, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 23rd day of January, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 411 RALEY AVE. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10-0000284.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

