Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28860

RESIDENTIAL BANCORP

Plaintiff

-vs-

CINDY J. FERGUSON, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on Tuesday, the 16th day of January, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on Tuesday, the 23rd day of January, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 411 RALEY AVE. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

10-0000284.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $60,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

REIMER ARNOVITZ CHERNEK & JEFFREY CO L.P.A.

440-660-5500

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard December 21 & 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

STATE OF OHIO

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Columbus, Ohio

Division of Construction Management

Legal Copy Number 180045

Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on January 25, 2018. Project 180045 is located in Carroll County, SR-164-07.27 and is a TWO LANE RESURFACING project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

Perry Township Fire Department will accept sealed bids at the office of Studer Architects LLC, (address below) until 4:00 PM local time Friday, January 5th, 2018. They will be opened and read to the General Trades at the Perry Township Community Hall (154 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, Ohio 43988) meeting at 4:00 PM on January 7th, 2018.

Contract Documents required for bidding may be obtained in pdf format by contacting the architect starting Thursday December 14, 2017 by any interested General Contractors, Sub Contractors or Suppliers. All parties

obtaining bid documents MUST contact the Architect – Studer Architects LLC, (330)-895-7777, 8725 N. Slalom Ln. Minerva, Ohio 44657 or studerarchitect@gmail.com to be added to the bid list and be updated on any addendum.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within 60 days after the date bids are opened. The Fire Department reserves the right to waive irregularities in bids, to reject any or all bids and to conduct such investigation as is necessary to determine responsibility of any bidder submitting a bid for the work.

Refer any questions in writing (email preferred) to Milton Studer, Project Architect, Studer Architects, LLC.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 14, 21 and 28, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Perry Township Trustees will have their reorganizational meeting Tuesday, January 9, 2017 followed by their regular meeting. Meeting will start at 6:00 P.M. at 154 Amsterdam Rd. in Perrysville at the community hall.

Marcia Trushel

Fiscal Officer

Perry Twp.

Carroll County

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Issuance Title V Air Permit to Operate

Utica Gas Services, LLC-Carrollton Compressor Facility

2098 Panda Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0119781

Date of Action: 12/18/2017

Initial Title V permit for an oil and gas compressor station.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Kimble Company, dba Kimble Transfer and Recycling, 3596 State Route 39 NW, Dover, Ohio, has filed an application with the Ohio EPA for a modification to the permit to install for the existing solid waste transfer and recycling facility located in Center Township at 2403 Chase Road SE, Carrollton. A public meeting will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the Carroll County Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Road NE, Carrollton, Ohio. A drawing of the facility will be available to view prior to the meeting at the Carroll County Board of Health (Lower Level) located at 301 Moody Avenue SW, Carrollton, Ohio.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017.

BUDGET HEARING

A hearing on the budget is required by law prior to its adoption by the Board of Education. Notice of the hearing must appear in the paper no less than ten days prior to the scheduled hearing date. This budget will be for the period July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. The budget hearing will be held at 5:45 P.M. on January 9, 2018, in the POWER Training Center.

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017.

LEGAL NOTICE

Sunset Valley Civic Association, whose last place of residence is known as George M. Sifft, 1407 18th Street NW, Canton, OH 44703 but whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on November 15, 2017, Bayview Laon Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, filed its Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 2017CVE28946 in the Court of Common Pleas Carroll County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Sunset Valley Civic Association, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 8370 Walnut Street, Sherrodsville, OH 44675, PPN # 23-0000779.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Carroll County Auditor’s Office located at 119 S. Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, OH 44615-1495.

The Petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendant(s) in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendant(s) named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s claim in the property order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

CLUNK, PAISLEY, HOOSE CO., LPA

Charles V. Gasior #0075946

Attorneys for Plaintiff-Petitioner

4500 Courthouse Blvd.

Suite 400

Stow, OH 44224

(330) 436-0300 – Telephone

(330) 436-0301 – Facsimile

notice@cphlpa.com

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017 and January 4 & 11, 2018.