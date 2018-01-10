Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28856

JEFF YEAGER, CARROLL COUNTY TREASURER

Plaintiff

-vs-

JERRY T. BOEHNLEIN, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 6th day of FEBRUARY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 13th day of FEBRUARY, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 7263 AZALEA RD., BOWERSTON, OH 44695

25-0000853.005

*Said Premises Appraised at $39,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

STEVEN D. BARNETT, PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

330-627-4555

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard January 11, 18 and 25, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

Sunset Valley Civic Association, whose last place of residence is known as George M. Sifft, 1407 18th Street NW, Canton, OH 44703 but whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on November 15, 2017, Bayview Laon Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, filed its Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 2017CVE28946 in the Court of Common Pleas Carroll County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Sunset Valley Civic Association, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 8370 Walnut Street, Sherrodsville, OH 44675, PPN # 23-0000779.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Carroll County Auditor’s Office located at 119 S. Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, OH 44615-1495.

The Petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendant(s) in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendant(s) named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s claim in the property order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

CLUNK, PAISLEY, HOOSE CO., LPA

Charles V. Gasior #0075946

Attorneys for Plaintiff-Petitioner

4500 Courthouse Blvd.

Suite 400

Stow, OH 44224

(330) 436-0300 – Telephone

(330) 436-0301 – Facsimile

notice@cphlpa.com

Published in The Free Press Standard December 28, 2017 and January 4 & 11, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Approval of Plans and Specifications

MWCD-Atwood Park

1319 Third St NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663-0349

Facility Description: Transient Water System

ID #: 1165006

Date of Action: 12/29/2017

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Detail Plans for PWSID:OH1038411 Plan No:1165006 Regarding Atwood Lake Park Main Campground Phase 1

Published in The Free Press Standard January 11, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2017 for Loudon Township will be available at the office of the fiscal officer. An appointment may be made to view the same by calling the fiscal officer at 330-739-4155.

Margret Brogan

Fiscal Officer

Loudon Township Trustees

Published in The Free Press Standard January 11, 2018.