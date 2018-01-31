Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

TO THE DEFENDANT: Carol A. Haun FKA Carol A. Funk NKA Carol A. DiPietro (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), and to the DEFENDANT Mary R. Bonar (whose current address is unknown and cannot within reasonable diligence be ascertained), take notice:

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Case No. 2017CVE28958

Carroll County Treasurer,

Plaintiff

vs.

Carol A. Haun, et al

Defendant

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Jeff Yeager, Carroll County Treasurer, has brought an action naming you as Defendants in the above named Court by filing his complaint on the 7th day of December, 2017.

The object of the complaint is to enforce the lien of outstanding, overdue, and unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, together with any interest, penalties, costs, fees, or expenses lawfully assessed against the following described real estate:

SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF LEE, COUNTY OF CARROLL, AND STATE OF OHIO: KNOWN AS BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 13 OF RANGE 5 IN LEE TOWNSHIP, CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO: NORTH 5 DEG. 00′ EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION 353.58 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING FOR THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 5 DEG. 00′ EAST ALONG THE QUARTER SECTION 253.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 84 DEG. 48′ EAST 221.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF STATE ROUTE #43; THENCE SOUTH 23 DEG. 38’35” WEST IN SAID ROAD 368.71 FEET TO A POINT: THENCE NORTH 56 DEG. 12′ WEST 114.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE QUARTER SECTION LINE AND THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.105 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

EXCEPTING THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT: SITUATED IN THE STATE OF OHIO, COUNTY OF CARROLL AND TOWNSHIP OF LEE (T-13, R-5) AND BEING PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTIONO 16 OF SAID LEE TOWNSHIP AND BEING PART OF A PARCEL NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY J. & C. FUNK (DEED VOLUME 267, PAGE 497) AND BEIING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING FOR REFERENCE AT A 1/4″ BOLT FOUND AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 16: THENCE NORTH 05 DEG. 00’00” EAST (BASIS OF BEARING FROM SAID FUNK DEED) ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER SECTION 16, A DISTANCE OF 353.57 FEET TO A 5/8″ BAR SET AT THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL HEREIN DESCRIBED; (1.) THENCE NORTH 05 DEG. 00’00” EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUATER SECTION 16, WHICH IS ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FUNK PARCEL, A DISTANCE OF 11.41 FEET TO A 5/8″ BAR SET; (2.) THENCE SOUTH 56 DEG. 12’00” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 85.75 FEET (PASSING OVER A 5/8″ BAR SET AT A DISTANCE OF 55.25 FEET); (3.) THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF STATE ROUTE 43 (STEUBENVILLE ROAD), WHICH IS ALONG THE ARC OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A RADIUS OF 1432.50 FEET, A TANGENT DISTANCE OF 5.09 FEET, A CHORD OF 10.18 FEET BEARING SOUTH 23 DEG. 07’33” WEST, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 10.18 FEET; (4.) THENCE NORTH 56 DEG. 12’00” WEST ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID FUNK PARCEL, A DISTANCE OF 82.13 FEET (PASSING OVER A 5/8″ BAR SET AT A DISTANCE OF 30.54 FEET), TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 0.019 OF AN ACRE AS SURVEYED BY ROONALD C. HINTON, S-6270 IN AUGUST 1999. SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROUTE 43 (STEUBENVILLE ROAD) CONTAINING 0.007 OF AN ACRE.

PPN: 17-0000074.000

The relief demanded is judgment in the amount of $3,263.86 plus interest and court costs; that said tax lien be foreclosed and the said real estate described herein be sold at Sheriff’s Sale and the proceeds of said sale be applied for payment of the said outstanding taxes, assessments, costs, fees, and expenses; that each Defendant be required to answer setting forth his or her claim or interest in the subject real estate, if any, or be forever barred from claiming or asserting same; and for such other and further relief to which Plaintiff may be entitled.

You are required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this notice, which will be published once a week for six (6) consecutive weeks, with the last publication to be made on the 22nd day of February, 2018.

In case of your failure to answer or otherwise respond as permitted by the Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure within the time stated, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

William R. Wohlwend

Carroll County Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 367

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR UNDERGROUND COAL MINING & RECLAMATION PERMIT APPLICATION

Rosebud Mining Company, located at 95 North Lisbon Street Carrollton, Ohio 44615 has submitted an underground coal mining & reclamation application numbered D-2438-1 to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mineral Resources Management.

The application area is located in Carroll County; Lee Township, Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, & 24, Township T-13-N, Range R-5-W, and Lee Township, Sections 27, 30, 32, 33, 34, & 35, Township T-12-N, Range R-4-W; Center Township, Sections 13, 19, & 25, Township T-14-N, R-5-W; Loudon Township, Sections 2, 7, 8, 13, & 14, Township T-12-N, R-4-W, and Loudon Township, Section 32, Township T-13-N, Range R-5-W; and Union Township, Section 30, Township T-13-N, Range R-5-W.

The application contains 7544.3 underground acres and is located on the Amsterdam, Bergholz, Carrollton and Scio 7 ? Minute U.S.G.S. Quadrangle Maps, approximately 3.5 miles southeast of Carrollton, Ohio. The underground area will be an underground room and pillar operation with no planned subsidence.

The application is on file at Carroll County Courthouse – Recorder’s Office, located at 119 South Lisbon Street Carrollton, Ohio 44615 for public viewing.

Written comments or requests for an informal conference may be sent to the Division of Mineral Resources Management, 2045 Morse Rd., Building H-3, Columbus, OH 43229 within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice.

BID NOTICE

The Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company will be accepting bids for fittings, tools and nozzles. All bids shall be marked Nozzle and Equipment and be delivered to L.T.V.F.C. at 7177 Germano Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 by 5 p.m. on February 9, 2018. Bids will be opened on February 11, 2018. The Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. For a complete list of items email: aalf1958@hughes.net.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Cooper 8-13-5 Pad

Perron Rd SE, Harlem Springs, OH 43903

ID #: A0059817

Date of Action: 01/22/2018

P0115446 – Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1)

Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Cooper 8-13-5 Pad. The Cooper 8-13-5 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0115446) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1.

Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Morsheiser 26-15-6 Pad

Avalon Rd NW – Baxter Ridge Rd, Dellroy, OH 44620

ID #: A0059670

Date of Action: 01/22/2018

P0115889 – Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1)

Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Morsheiser 26-15-6 Pad.

The Morsheiser 26-15-6 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0115889) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1. Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Rose Township trustees are notifying township residents that the 2017 Annual Financial Report is complete and available for review at the township office during regular board meetings at 2044 Magnolia Rd. NW, Magnolia, OH.

Bruce W. Downes

Fiscal Officer

Rose Township Trustees

PUBLIC NOTICE

Perry Township Annual Financial Report for the year 2017 is complete and available for viewing at 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio. Please call ahead, 330-627-0776.

Marcia Trushel

Fiscal Officer

Perry Township

