Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2018CVE28980

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

Plaintiff

-vs-

RICHARD SWEEBE, AS POSSIBLE HEIR OF YVONNE SWEEBE, ET AL

Defendants

Jane Doe(s), Name(s) Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Yvonne Sweebe and their unknown spouse and creditors; the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Yvonne Sweebe; and, the unknown spouse of Yvonne Sweebe, whose last known address is Unknown, will take notice that on January 17, 2018, American Advisors Group filed its Complaint in the Court of Common Pleas, Carroll County, Ohio, Case No. 2018 CVE28980. The object of, and demand for relief in, the Complaint is to foreclose the lien of Plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the real estate described below and in which the Plaintiff alleges that the foregoing defendant has or claims to have an interest:

Parcel number(s): 15-0000823.000

Property address: 4008 Arrow Road Northwest, Carrollton, Ohio 44615

The defendant named above is required to answer the Complaint within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication of this legal notice. This legal notice will be published once a week for three successive weeks.

Melissa N. Hamble fka Melissa N. Meinhart

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

P.O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

614-220-5611

mnm@manleydeas.com

Published in The Free Press Standard February 15 & 22 and March 1, 2018.

BID NOTICE

ROAD MATERIAL

Union Township Trustees, Carroll County, are accepting sealed bids for the per ton price of road materials – both delivered and at the plant. Costs shall be effective April 23, 2018 thru April 22, 2019. Bids must be received by March 19, 2018 before 7 p.m. For a copy of the specifications, contact Wes Frew at 220 Scio Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615 or (234)521-3909.

Wes Frew

Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard February 22 and March 1, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/act ions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Smith Nursery 19-13-5 Pad

Plane Road SE, Kilgore, OH 43903

ID #: A0059982

Date of Action: 02/15/2018

P0115887 – Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1)

Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Smith Nursery 9-13-5 Pad. The Smith Nursery 9-13-5 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0115887) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1. Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

Final Issuance of Renewal of NPDES Permit

Minerva STP

805 Valley St, Minerva, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Municipality

Receiving Water: Sandy Creek

ID #: 3PC00023*JD

Date of Action: 03/01/2018

This final action not preceded by proposed action and is appealable to ERAC.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 1, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The 2017 Annual Report for Fox Township, Carroll County, has been completed and is available for public inspection by appointment at the Fox Township Garage. Please call the fiscal officer to schedule an appointment at 330-738-2132.

Debra Meister

Fiscal Officer

Fox Township

Carroll County

Published in The Free Press Standard March 1, 2018.