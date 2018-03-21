Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28938

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN J. BERECEK, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 10th day of APRIL, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 17th day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1162 ARBOR RD. NE, MINERVA, OH 44657

01-0000014.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $54,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSI

614-222-4921

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 15, 22 and 29, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28897

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST CO., AS TRUSTEE

Plaintiff

-vs-

JANET L. LAUTZENHEISER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 10th day of APRIL, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 17th day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 9393 LINDEN RD., MINERVA, OH 44657

04-0000098.000, 04-0000099.000, 04-0000100.000, 04-0000101.000, 04-0000102.000, 04-0000103.000, 04-0000104.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $27,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not

liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CARLISLE, MCNELLIE, RINI, KRAMER & ULRICH CO LPA

216-360-7200

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard March 15, 22 and 29, 2018.

BID NOTICE

The Washington Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for mowing at the Snyder Cemetery located on Cobbler Road. The bid price should be per mowing and weed eating around the stones on an “as needed” basis for the upcoming mowing season. Bids should be marked “mowing bid” on the outside of the envelope. Bids must be received by 7:30 p.m. on April 3, 2018. All bids will be opened at the regular meeting on April 3 at 3097 Cobbler Rd. NE, Carrollton, Ohio. The Washington Township Trustees reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington Township Trustees

Connie Days, Fiscal Officer

Published in The Free Press Standard March 22 and 29, 2018.

BID NOTICE

The Carroll County Agricultural Society, Carrollton, Ohio is accepting sealed bids for the purpose of building a 40′ x 160′ x 16′ barn. Building specifications can be found on the fair web page: www.carrollcountyfairohio.com/newbarn or by requesting a copy from the secretary, Wendy Davis, at 330-324-1249. Bids must be received by April 11th at 6:00 p.m.

Published in The Free Press Standard March 22 and 29, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Administrative Modification to Permit-To-Install and Operate

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Burgett 7-15-6 Pad

Antigua Rd SW – County Hwy 11, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0124132

Date of Action: 03/08/2018

Administrative modification permit for an oil and gas well site production operation going from GP 12 to GP 12.1 and paved and unpaved roadways and parking areas (GP 5.1).

Published in The Free Press Standard March 22, 2018.