Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Janet L. McEntire, whose place of residence is known as 6276 Germano Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615 but whose present place of residence is unknown and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Janet L. McEntire, whose place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on March 9, 2018, CIT Bank, N.A., filed its Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 2018CVE29017 in the Court of Common Pleas Carroll County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Janet L. McEntire and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Janet L. McEntire, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 6276 Germano Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615, PPN# 19-0000284.000 and 19-0000285.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Carroll County Auditor’s Office located at 119 S. Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, OH 44615-1495.

The petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendant(s) in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendant(s) named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s claim in the property order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

THE DEFENDANT(S) NAMED ABOVE ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER ON OR BEFORE THE 17TH DAY OF MAY, 2018.

BY:

Clunk, Hoose Co., LPA

Charles V. Gasior #0075946

Attorneys for Plaintiff-Petitioner

4500 Courthouse Blvd.

Suite 400

Stow, OH 44224

(330) 436-0300

Published in The Free Press Standard April 5, 12 and 19, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

Judge Dominick E. Olivito, Jr.

CASE #2017CVE28957

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

Jacob J. Sergeuk II, et al

Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE IN SUIT FOR FORECLOSURE OF MORTGAGE

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns and the Unkown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Beula G. Beckley aka Beula Geraldine Beckley, whose last known address is Address Unknown and will take notice that on the 6th day of December, 2017, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. has filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Carroll County, Ohio in Case No. 2017CVE28957, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:

Property Address: 281 5th Street Northwest, Carrollton, OH 44615

and being more particularly described in plaintiff’s mortgage recorded in Mortgage Book 16, page 1230, of this County Recorder’s Office.

The named above defendant is required to answer within twenty-eight (28) days after the last publication, which shall be published once a week for three consecutive weeks, or they might be denied a hearing in this case.

Tammy E. Stickley, Trial Counsel

Ohio Supreme Court Reg. No. 0090122

LERNER, SAMPSON & ROTHFUSS

Attorneys for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 5480

Cincinnati, OH 45201-5480

(513) 241-3100

attyemail@lsrlaw.com

Published in The Free Press Standard March 29, April 5 and 12, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

For Sale by Perry Twp. Trustees: 2007 GMC 5500 4×4 Duramax diesel, Allison automatic transmission. 23,400 miles, 11 ft. Galion steel dump bed, 10 ft. 2-way power plow and all new tires. Minimum bid of $30,000. May be seen at 182 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio (Perrysville) Twp. garage. Send bids to Perry Twp. Trustees, 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio 43988. Mark “Truck Bid” on the envelope. Bids will be opened May 1 at the regular meeting starting at 6:00 p.m. Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

Marcia Trushel

Fiscal Officer

Perry Twp. Trustees

Published in The Free Press Standard April 5 and 12, 2018.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

STATE OF OHIO

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Columbus, Ohio

Division of Construction Management

Legal Copy Number: 180281

Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on May 3, 2018. Project 180281 is located in Carroll County, SR 43-16.15 and is a PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 5 and 12, 2018.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

STATE OF OHIO

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Columbus, Ohio

Division of Construction Management

Legal Copy Number: 188008

Sealed proposals will be accepted from pre-qualified bidders at the ODOT Office of Contracts until 10:00 a.m. on May 3, 2018. Project 188008 is located in Carroll County, SR 9-14.61 and is a PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE project. The date set for completion of this work shall be as set forth in the bidding proposal. Plans and Specifications are on file in the Department of Transportation.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 5 and 12, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Rose Township Trustees will hold Public Hearings for the purpose of: whether to levy an annual license tax in the amount of $5.00 (five dollars), in addition to the tax levied by sections 4503.02, 4503.07 and 4503.18 of the Ohio Revised Code, upon the operation of motor vehicles on the public roads and highways in the unincorporated territory of the township for the purpose of paying the costs and expenses of enforcing and administering the tax; for the construction, reconstruction, improvement, maintenance and repair of township roads, bridges and culverts; for purchasing, erecting and maintaining traffic signs, markers, lights and signals; for purchasing road machinery and equipment; and planning, constructing and maintaining suitable buildings to house such equipment; for paying any costs apportioned to the township under section 4907.47 of the Ohio Revised Code; and supplement revenue already available for such purposes, pursuant to section 4504.18 of the Ohio Revised Code. The first public hearing will be held Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. and the second hearing will be held Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rose Township office located at 2044 Magnolia Rd. NW, Magnolia, Ohio 44643.

Rose Township Trustees

Jonathan W.J. Ward

Joseph R. Owens

John J. Little

Published in The Free Press Standard April 5 and 12, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614- 644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Final Issuance of Revocation of NPDES Permit

Rosebud Mining Co – Hope Road Surface Mine

Hope Rd, Carrollton, OH

Facility Description: Wastewater-Acid Mine Drainage

Receiving Water: UT, Huff Run,Conotten Creek, Tuscar

ID #: 3IP00189*AD

Date of Action: 04/01/2018

This action was preceded by a proposed action.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 12, 2018.