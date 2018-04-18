Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28874

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN S. BIEDKA, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 118 SOUTH HILLTOP DR., MINERVA, OH 44657

08-0000558.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $72,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

SHAPIRO, VAN ESS, PHILLIPS & BARRAGATE, LLP

513-396-8100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28559

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JERRY A. KING, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 2046 THRASHER RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

33-0001088.000, 33-0001089.000, 33-0000559.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $24,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK & RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28946

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

RODNEY A. NORTH, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8370 WALNUT ST., SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

23-0000779.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $27,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CLUNK, PAISLEY, HOOSE CO., LPA

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28956

KEYBANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

MICHAEL L. SNIDER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1035 CINDER RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

17-0000889.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $75,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

THOMAS J. KELLEY

419-321-6444

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

For Sale by Perry Twp. Trustees: 400 gallon pull-behind crop sprayer with hydro pump. Minimum bid, $100.00. Can be seen at 182 Amsterdam Rd. SE (Perrysville) behind Township Garage. Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Send bids to 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, OH 43988. Mark envelope “Sprayer Bid”. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting on May 1, 2018 at 6:00.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19 and 26, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

Unknown Spouse, if any, of Janet L. McEntire, whose place of residence is known as 6276 Germano Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615 but whose present place of residence is unknown and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Janet L. McEntire, whose place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on March 9, 2018, CIT Bank, N.A., filed its Complaint in Foreclosure in Case No. 2018CVE29017 in the Court of Common Pleas Carroll County, Ohio alleging that the Defendants, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Janet L. McEntire and Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Executors and Administrators of Janet L. McEntire, have or claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 6276 Germano Road SE, Carrollton, OH 44615, PPN# 19-0000284.000 and 19-0000285.000. A complete legal description may be obtained with the Carroll County Auditor’s Office located at 119 S. Lisbon Street, Suite 203, Carrollton, OH 44615-1495.

The petitioner further alleges that by reason of default of the Defendant(s) in the payment of a promissory note, according to its tenor, the conditions of a concurrent mortgage deed given to secure the payment of said note and conveying the premises described, have been broken, and the same has become absolute.

The Petitioner prays that the Defendant(s) named above be required to answer and set up their interest in said real estate or be forever barred from asserting the same, for foreclosure of said mortgage, the marshaling of any liens, and the sale of said real estate, and the proceeds of said sale applied to the payment of Petitioner’s claim in the property order of its priority, and for such other and further relief as is just and equitable.

THE DEFENDANT(S) NAMED ABOVE ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER ON OR BEFORE THE 17TH DAY OF MAY, 2018.

BY:

Clunk, Hoose Co., LPA

Charles V. Gasior #0075946

Attorneys for Plaintiff-Petitioner

4500 Courthouse Blvd.

Suite 400

Stow, OH 44224

(330) 436-0300

Published in The Free Press Standard April 5, 12 and 19, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

JUVENILE COURT OF CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

John S. Campbell, Judge

COURT DATE MAY 14, 2018 at 9:00 A.M.

IN RE: ERIKA SHOTWELL (D.O.B. 07/21/2009)

CASE NO: 2018 3009

Jackie Harris will take notice that a complaint has been filed in the Court of Common Pleas, Juvenile Division, Carroll County, Ohio, alleging dependency, neglect, and/or abuse and praying for temporary custody to a relative, to Carroll County Job and Family Services and/or for Protective Supervision in Case Number 2018 3009 in the matter of Erika Shotwell.

The mother of the child is Lia Hosey.

The case is set for hearing on May 14, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. in the Juvenile Court, 119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202, Carrollton, OH 44615.

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

-s- Dawn Lefevre

CARROLL COUNTY JUVENILE COURT

119 S. Lisbon St., Suite 202,

Carrollton, Ohio 44615

Attn: Valinda Imes, Deputy Clerk

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

Rescheduled Records Retention Committee Meeting

Carroll SWCD will hold a 2018 Records Retention Committee Meeting on May 22, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. Meeting will be held at the Carroll SWCD Office at 613 High Street NW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 2018.

BID NOTICE

The Fox Township Trustees are accepting sealed bids for the purchase of emulsion to be used as dust control on township roads for the 2018 season. The bids should be per gallon, applied to roads. Bids can be hand delivered to the meeting or mailed to 10075 Salineville Road NE, Salineville, OH 43945 and should be marked “Dust Control Bid”. Bids must be received before, and will be opened at the April 24, 2018 regular meeting to be held at the Fox Township Garage at 8:00 p.m. Questions can be directed to any trustee. The trustees reserve the right to reject any and all bids.

Debra Meister

Fox Township Fiscal Officer

10075 Salineville Road NE

Salineville, OH 43945

330-738-2132

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Chesapeake Exploration LLC – Rutledge 10-14-6 Pad

Canyon Rd SW, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: A0060177

Date of Action: 04/11/2018

P0112500 – Chesapeake Exploration, LLC. (Chesapeake) is submitting this Permit Modification (Reclassification from GP 12 to GP 12.1) Application for Oil and Gas Operations for the Rutledge 10-14-6 Pad. The Rutledge 10-14-6 Pad is currently permitted under a GP 12 (Permit No. P0112500) and Chesapeake would like to modify the permit to a GP 12.1. Chesapeake is also planning physical and operational changes to the facility, but the changes will not result in an exceedance or violation of the terms and conditions of Oil and Gas Well-Site Operations (GP 12.1) General Permit. Proposed equipment changes will not take place until the GP 12.1 is issued.

Draft Issuance of Permit-To-Install and Operate

Blue Racer Midstream LLC – Carroll Co Field Station #1

Cobbler Rd NE, Carrollton, OH 44615

ID #: P0123750

Date of Action: 04/12/2018

Permit Desc: Initial Installation of one natural gas compressor engine

and one triethylene glycol dehydration unit at an existing natural gas compressor station. A public information session and hearing regarding the draft air permit is scheduled for 6 p.m., 5/22/18, at the Village of Carrollton Council Chambers, 80 Second St. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. A presiding officer will be present and may limit oral testimony at the hearing to ensure all interested parties are heard.

Written comments regarding the draft permit may be presented at the hearing or submitted to Ohio EPA by the close of business on 5/29/18. Comments received after this date will not be considered a part of the official record. Written comments may be mailed to: Marisa Toppi, Ohio

EPA NEDO, 2110 E. Aurora Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. Comments also may be emailed to: Marisa.Toppi@epa.ohio.gov.

A copy of the draft permit is available online at http://www.epa.ohio.gov/dapc/newpermits/issued.aspx (enter the permit #) or by contacting the Ohio EPA NEDO at (330) 963-1200.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 2018.