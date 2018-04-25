Legal Notices

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28874

U.S. BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JOHN S. BIEDKA, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 118 SOUTH HILLTOP DR., MINERVA, OH 44657

08-0000558.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $72,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

SHAPIRO, VAN ESS, PHILLIPS & BARRAGATE, LLP

513-396-8100

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #16CVE28559

PNC BANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

JERRY A. KING, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 2046 THRASHER RD., CARROLLTON, OH 44615

33-0001088.000, 33-0001089.000, 33-0000559.001

*Said Premises Appraised at $24,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

JAVITCH, BLOCK & RATHBONE, LLP

513-744-9600

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28946

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff

-vs-

RODNEY A. NORTH, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 8370 WALNUT ST., SHERRODSVILLE, OH 44675

23-0000779.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $27,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

CLUNK, PAISLEY, HOOSE CO., LPA

330-436-0300

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018.

SHERIFF’S SALE of REAL ESTATE

The State of Ohio, Carroll County

CASE #17CVE28956

KEYBANK, N.A.

Plaintiff

-vs-

MICHAEL L. SNIDER, ET AL

Defendant

In pursuance of an Order of Sale in the above entitled Action, I will offer for sale at public auction, in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office, in Carrollton, in the above named County, on TUESDAY, the 15th day of MAY, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M.

If the property does not receive a sufficient bid, said property will be offered for sale again on TUESDAY, the 22nd day of APRIL, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

*LEGAL DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE CARROLL COUNTY RECORDER’S OFFICE, 119 PUBLIC SQUARE, SUITE 205, CARROLLTON, OH

*Said Premises Located at: 1035 CINDER RD. SE, CARROLLTON, OH 44615

17-0000889.000

*Said Premises Appraised at $75,000.00 and cannot be sold for less than two-thirds of that amount at the first sale date. If the property does not sell at first sale date and is offered at the second sale date, the sale will start with a “No set minimum bid”.

The purchaser shall be responsible for cost, allowance, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor any affiliates have access to the inside of said property, including appraisal for bank loans, and is not liable for the condition of the property upon confirmation of the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Deposit due on the day of the sale, personal, certified or cashier’s check accepted. Balance due upon confirmation of the sale by the court. If the appraised value of the property is:

Less than or equal to $10,000 = Deposit of $2,000

More than $10,000 but less than or equal to $200,000 = Deposit of $5,000

More than $200,000 = Deposit of $10,000

Buyer beware that he/she may be responsible for any and all outstanding costs not covered by sale proceeds.

DALE R. WILLIAMS, SHERIFF

CARROLL COUNTY, OHIO

THOMAS J. KELLEY

419-321-6444

Attorney

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19, 26 and May 3, 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Election on Tax Levy in Excess of the Ten Mill Limitation

R.C. 3501.11(G), 5705.19, 5705.25

Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of a Resolution of the Board of Education of the Brown Local School District, passed on the 29th of January, 2018, there will be submitted to a vote of the people at the Primary Election to be held at the regular places of voting on Tuesday, the 8th day of May, 2018, the following question: Shall a levy renewing an existing levy be imposed by the Brown Local School District for the purpose of AVOIDING AN OPERATING DEFICIT, in the sum of $523,000, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average 4.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.45 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020?

The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

By order of the Board of Elections, of Carroll County, Ohio

Dated: March 22, 2018

Signed: John Barnett, Chairperson

Vickie L. Reed, Director

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26 and May 3, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Election on Tax Levy in Excess of the Ten Mill Limitation

R.C. 3501.11(G), 5705.19, 5705.25

Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of a Resolution of the Council Members of the Village of Carrollton, Ohio passed on the 8th of January, 2018, there will be submitted to a vote of the people at the Primary Election to be held at the regular places of voting on Tuesday, the 8th day of May, 2018, the question of levying a tax, in excess of the ten mill limitation, for the benefit of the Village of Carrollton for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue and recovery equipment, or other fire equipment and appliances, buildings and sites therefore, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, for the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire-alarm communications, for the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical revise, administrative or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, or for the payment of other related costs, at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation for 5 years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

The polls for the election will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

By order of the Board of Elections, of Carroll County, Ohio

Dated: April 6, 2018

Signed: John Barnett, Chairperson

Vickie L. Reed, Director

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26 and May 3, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

For Sale by Perry Twp. Trustees: 400 gallon pull-behind crop sprayer with hydro pump. Minimum bid, $100.00. Can be seen at 182 Amsterdam Rd. SE (Perrysville) behind Township Garage. Trustees reserve the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Send bids to 208 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Scio, OH 43988. Mark envelope “Sprayer Bid”. Bids will be opened at the regular meeting on May 1, 2018 at 6:00.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 19 and 26, 2018.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS AGAINST SLATES SEWER SERVICE, INC. (pursuant to ORC 1701.87)

Slates Sewer Service, Inc., an Ohio corporation (the “corporation”) has dissolved. You must present to the corporation any claim against the corporation, including any claim by a creditor or any claim that is conditional, unmatured, or contingent upon the occurrence or nonconcurrence of future events, pursuant to the following:

1.) All claims shall be presented in writing and shall identify the claimant and contain sufficient information to reasonably inform the corporation of the substance of the claim.

2.) The mailing address to which the person must send claims is: 6266 Germano Road, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.

3.) The deadline by which the corporation must receive the claim is sixty (60) days after the date this notice is given (the “deadline”).

4.) The claim will be barred if the corporation does not receive the claim by the deadline.

The corporation may make distributions to other creditors or claimants, including distributions to shareholders of the corporation, without further notice to the claimant.

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26, 2018.

PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing has been set by our Village Planning Commission for Monday, May 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. in the Municipal Building located at 80 Second St. SW, Carrollton to discuss closure of an alley.

Darla Tipton, Clerk-Treasurer

Village of Carrollton

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26, 2018.

OEPA PUBLIC NOTICE

The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, or filing an appeal may be obtained at: http://www.epa.ohio.gov/actions.aspx or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614- 644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov

Application Received for Air Permit

Rex Energy – Goebeler Well Pad

150 Spring Rd NW, Minerva, OH 44657

ID #: A0060308

Date of Action: 04/14/2018

R.E. Gas Development, LLC (Rex Energy) is submitting this modification to its existing PTIO for the installation and operation of additional backup combustors at its natural gas production well pad located in Carroll County, Ohio (Goebeler wellpad). The Goebeler wellpad currently operates under a PTIO P0123311 and facility ID# 0210062001.

With this application, Rex Energy is requesting approval for the construction and operation of the new equipment via a permit modification.

Scrap Tire Transporter Action

Perrysville Iron & Metal

8025 Dial Road, Bowerston, OH 44695

ID #: ST019473

Date of Action: 04/17/2018

Ten (10) Scrap Tire Transporter Registration Certificates were issued to Perrysville Iron & Metal, 8025 Dial Road, Bowerston, OH 44695

Published in The Free Press Standard April 26, 2018.